In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 10 January 2020 12:18 pm / 4 comments

Also making its debut at the 2020 Tokyo Auto Salon is the facelifted FK8 Honda Civic Type R, sharing space with the updated cooking models that are also making their Japanese premieres. Apart from the usual visual tweaks, Honda is promising uprated internals to provide an even more scintillating drive.

The changes are fairly minor on the outside, mirroring those found on the regular Civic Hatchback and including small body-coloured fins on the large fake air intakes and vents on the front and rear bumpers. The black panels at the front are a little less fake this time around, for reasons that will be explained later. The interior has yet to be revealed, but expect a revised head unit with physical buttons and a volume knob.

However, the most important changes are to the mechanicals, and while Honda hasn’t released any details as yet, the company’s chief director of Japanese operations Kimiyoshi Teratani said on stage that the car will benefit from increased engine cooling. Looking closely at the front of the car, the air inlet on the right side of the car has been repositioned (the left side remains blank).

The K20C 2.0 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine currently produces 320 PS (310 PS for our market) at 6,500 rpm and 400 Nm of torque from 2,500 to 4,500 rpm, though the improved breathing should enable Honda to uncork even more power. The company is also said to have uprated the braking performance, as well as introducing some chassis upgrades to better the car’s already impressive handling.

Full details of the car’s improvements will be released when the car goes on sale in Japan in June. So, can we expect the Civic Type R to regain its Nürburgring crown?