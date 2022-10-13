In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 13 October 2022 12:20 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced that it has opened the order books for the Honda Civic e:HEV hybrid. The upcoming new variant – which will be available in a sole RS specification – marks the first appearance of the 2.0 litre e:HEV powertrain in a Honda vehicle application here.

The 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which offers 143 PS (139 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 189 Nm of torque, is part of the Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system seen on the car. The direct-injection mill acts as a generator to provide the necessary juice, with the i-MMD system operating pretty much like an EV.

Propulsion duties are largely handled by an electric motor, rated at 184 PS (181 hp or 135 kW) and 315 Nm, with the petrol engine providing direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency. The system also features a new 72-cell battery that forms part of the smaller and lighter Intelligent Power Unit as well as an electric continuously variable transmission (E-CVT).

Exterior-wise, the hybrid’s RS trim mirrors that of the petrol RS version, with differentiating elements coming in the form of an 18-inch dual-tone alloy wheel, blue accents on the Honda logos as well as an e:HEV emblem at the rear. Additionally, it also features more chrome elements, on the front grille, headlight inner bezel and window line.

Specifications include a 9.0-inch touchscreen Advanced Display Audio infotainment system with wireless Apple CarPlay support, Remote Engine Start and the automaker’s Sensing suite of driver assistance kit. The Civic e:HEV RS will also debut the brand’s Smart Key Card in the country – it will be exclusive to the hybrid variant.

“The 11th-generation Civic, which was launched early this year, has been very well received by Malaysians, having sold more than 6,000 units from January to September 2022. To further strengthen the Civic’s presence in the market, we are excited to introduce this new variant, and for the first time, offer it with a 2.0L e:HEV powertrain,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Hironobu Yoshimura.

“In line with the Civic DNA, this e:HEV RS promises an exhilarating drive with elegant styling. We also believe that with the introduction of this exciting variant; it will further elevate the C-segment and excite our customers,” he added.

Besides visiting any Honda authorised dealerships nationwide, customers can log on to prebook.honda.com.my or download the HondaTouch application on their smartphones to place bookings for the Civic e:HEV RS. We’ve sampled the Civic e:HEV – here’s our first impressions of it.