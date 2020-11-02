In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 2 November 2020 1:46 pm / 0 comments

Honda Malaysia has introduced the new HondaTouch application, which is available for both iOS and Android smartphones. The app serves as a convenient platform for existing Honda customers or otherwise, providing easy access to a variety of information and services.

“The HondaTouch application is designed to provide convenience and ease of communication between Honda authorised dealers and customers, allowing easy access to obtain vehicle service information, vehicle assistance and updates from Honda Malaysia,” said Toichi Ishiyama, managing director and CEO of Honda Malaysia.

“Ultimately, it is our vision to create value for mobility and to improve the daily lives of our customers through regular engagement, and the intuitive HondaTouch application does exactly that,” he added.

With the HondaTouch app, Honda owners will be able to easily book a service appointment for their vehicles, with accompanying and useful features like service appointment reminders, real-time service status tracking and service history.

Additionally, owners can request for roadside assistance service in the event of a breakdown or accident using the Emergency Assistance feature in the app. Insurance renewal reminders can also be issued through the app.

Non-Honda owners can also benefit from using the app, as they will be able to find their nearest Honda dealer and look up the latest promotions, events or updates. There’s also a new car pre-booking feature, allowing customers to place a booking for their preferred Honda model digitally without having to go to a dealership. Users can also contact Honda Malaysia using the app if they have any inquiries about their vehicle, service promotions or other activities.

“It is our mission to offer the best in our customer service and to achieve excellent customer satisfaction. With the new HondaTouch application, our customers can now stay connected and updated with Honda Malaysia through all ten distinct features from anywhere they are and at any time of the day or night. This is the ultimate freedom and convenience of car ownership that we wish to offer our valued customers,” commented Ishiyama.