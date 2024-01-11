2024 Honda CR-V e:HEV RS price announced – range-topping hybrid is RM196k, RM14k more than V AWD

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / January 11 2024 3:00 pm

When Honda Malaysia launched the sixth-generation CR-V in December, the price of the range-topping CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS was not revealed. The company said that it would announce the CR-V Hybrid’s price in early 2024 and here you go – it’s RM195,900 on-the-road without insurance.

That makes the RS hybrid RM14k costlier than the highest pure ICE variant, the 1.5L Turbo V AWD at RM181,900. The 1.5L Turbo E is priced at RM169,900 while the base 1.5L Turbo S starts the range at RM159,900. The first 750 units of the S is being sold for RM157,900 to celebrate 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia.

The hybrid is powered by an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system similar to that seen on the Civic e:HEV RS, combining the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine. The latter is a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which acts primarily as a generator.

By itself, the ICE offers 148 PS and 190 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. While the engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency, it’s the electric motor that does most of the hauling work. The e-motor develops 184 PS and 335 Nm from zero to 2,000 rpm, the latter being 20 Nm more than on the Civic Hybrid.

Like with the Civic range, the e:HEV is the fastest to 100 km/h here, with a time of 9.0 seconds (base S is next fastest at 9.7 seconds). It looks racier than the rest too; RS trim brings with it badging, roof rails, body colour trim to replace the SUV’s black plastic, black side mirror covers and an active shutter grille. The 18-inch alloys are in gloss black and they have resonators to suppress road noise.

As for e:HEV RS-exclusive kit, there’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, head-up display, key card and Adaptive Driving Beam for the LED headlights. For more on the new CR-V, read our launch report and first drive report.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.