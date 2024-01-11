2024 Honda CR-V e:HEV RS price announced – range-topping hybrid is RM196k, RM14k more than V AWD

When Honda Malaysia launched the sixth-generation CR-V in December, the price of the range-topping CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS was not revealed. The company said that it would announce the CR-V Hybrid’s price in early 2024 and here you go – it’s RM195,900 on-the-road without insurance.

That makes the RS hybrid RM14k costlier than the highest pure ICE variant, the 1.5L Turbo V AWD at RM181,900. The 1.5L Turbo E is priced at RM169,900 while the base 1.5L Turbo S starts the range at RM159,900. The first 750 units of the S is being sold for RM157,900 to celebrate 20 years of CKD production of the CR-V in Malaysia.

The hybrid is powered by an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system similar to that seen on the Civic e:HEV RS, combining the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine. The latter is a 2.0-litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which acts primarily as a generator.

By itself, the ICE offers 148 PS and 190 Nm of torque at 4,500 rpm. While the engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency, it’s the electric motor that does most of the hauling work. The e-motor develops 184 PS and 335 Nm from zero to 2,000 rpm, the latter being 20 Nm more than on the Civic Hybrid.

Like with the Civic range, the e:HEV is the fastest to 100 km/h here, with a time of 9.0 seconds (base S is next fastest at 9.7 seconds). It looks racier than the rest too; RS trim brings with it badging, roof rails, body colour trim to replace the SUV’s black plastic, black side mirror covers and an active shutter grille. The 18-inch alloys are in gloss black and they have resonators to suppress road noise.

As for e:HEV RS-exclusive kit, there’s a 10.25-inch digital instrument display, a 12-speaker Bose audio system, head-up display, key card and Adaptive Driving Beam for the LED headlights. For more on the new CR-V, read our launch report and first drive report.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V 2.0L e:HEV RS

Comments

  • alibaba on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:08 pm

    how come salesman informed me below 175k for top spec before it announces this price?

  • Ahmad Fitri on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:29 pm

    angle kerusi belakang nampak selesa

  • ThePolygon on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:30 pm

    Near RM 200k Japs, other than Lexus, very hard to sell cause buyers will start to look into conti at that price range.

    • Thed on Jan 11, 2024 at 4:01 pm

      Last time 330i was under 300k, but now even 330i fully loaded with 5-year warranty and service package is 320k now, so the 200-300k range will soon be occupied by the Japanese manufacturers, especially with Mazda moving upmarket.

  • Thed on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:31 pm

    Not bad. I think most people were expecting north of 200k so this definitely beats expectations. We’ll see if it sells well.

  • Mimi on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:42 pm

    Mazda nk jual CX-5 2.5T pd harga RM197k. Org pakat gelak.

  • ROTI CANAI on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:45 pm

    200k for a crv. what a time to live in. syabas wawasan lanewatch 2025

  • JustAGuy on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:57 pm

    This or a Tesla Model Y…

  • anonymous on Jan 11, 2024 at 3:59 pm

    not that i will ever commit to buy another honda (severe quality issues that never get resolved until the warranty expires), but this look is a lot cleaner than the normal cr-v without all that black cladding (no offense to the non rs version but it looks so cheap even in the flesh). and wished the rims were 19” though as it would fill that wheel well better.

  • Eyo on Jan 11, 2024 at 4:15 pm

    Almost 200k for a CRV had never been done before i think, consistent with Honda malaysia’s strategy to place the hybrids as flagship, like how City RS now cost north of 100k.

    While i think that these are not bad cars, but i wonder how consumer reacts to this. Is it really worth the premium? Does the hybrid really justify the price hike in the eyes of consumers? Does the Honda City RS really sell? i wish there’s a sales breakdown somewhere for all these cars that decides to sell at a premium previously unheard off.

    Not to mention, how RV holds up for these new gens of hybrid. It would be sad to see the 14k more expensive hybrid sell less than its petrol counterpart in the future.

  • Bob Mal on Jan 11, 2024 at 4:33 pm

    Seriously who would want to buy the e:HEV RS when one can buy the 1.5T E for RM26,000 cheaper even if you can get 5L/100km vs 7L/100km which translate to 30% savings. Lets say one uses RM5k (a year petrol) / 30% = RM3500 (hybrid yearly petrol) > Then take the RM26000 cheaper / 1500 savings = 17 years worth of fuel not including probably the hybrid need to change 2x battery by then.

