2024 Honda CR-V in Malaysia – initial spec details, four variants, 1.5L S, E, V AWD turbo, 2.0L e:HEV RS hybrid

Posted in Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / December 4 2023 1:23 am

Ahead of the sixth-generation Honda CR-V‘s Malaysian launch, which is expected later this month, Honda Malaysia has been previewing the SUV via a series of customer showcases at selected dealerships across the country. The previews, which started in the East Coast late last month, finally arrived in the central region over the weekend, and it was here that we caught up with the Malaysian-spec models.

As with the HR-V and WR-V previews in the past, the vehicles were shown behind a draped area, with no photography allowed. While only two models in the line-up were shown, the viewing confirmed that we will be getting four variant grades of the new CR-V for our market, with the range consisting of a 1.5L S, 1.5L E, 1.5L V AWD and a range-topping 2.0L e:HEV RS, the nomenclatures mirroring that of the HR-V range.

The company has finally discontinued the 2.0L i-VTEC naturally-aspirated engine, last seen on the entry-level 2WD variant on the fifth-gen facelift, which means the Malaysian CR-V line-up is now available only in turbocharged or hybrid forms.

The 1.5L S, 1.5L E and 1.5L V AWD are petrol turbo units, utilising the 1.5L VTEC Turbo from the fifth-gen, carried over largely unchanged. As such, the L15BE DOHC VTEC turbo four-pot continues on with 193 PS (190 hp) at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. The partnering transmission remains the familiar Earth Dreams CVT.

As for the top-of-the-line hybrid, it’s powered by an Intelligent Multi-Mode Drive (i-MMD) system, similar to that seen on the Civic e:HEV RS, combining the workings of an electric motor and petrol engine. The latter is a 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine, which acts primarily as a generator.

No numbers for the MY-spec DI mill, but in Thailand the unit offers 148 PS (146 hp) at 6,100 rpm and 183 Nm of torque by itself. The final figure for our car may be different, as highlighted via the Civic e:HEV -here, the mill offers 143 PS (141 hp) at 6,000 rpm and 189 Nm of torque, marginally higher than that of the Thailand-spec version (141 PS and 182 Nm), due to our better fuel quality.

The electric motor handles most of the propulsion duties, but the petrol engine can provide direct drive – via a lock-up clutch – at higher speeds for better efficiency. In terms of output, the e-motor develops 184 PS (181 hp, or 135 kW) and 335 Nm, the latter 20 Nm more than on the Civic application.

While the hybrid CR-V is available in both two-wheel drive and four-wheel drive guise in Thailand, Malaysia will be getting the e:HEV in its two-wheel drive configuration, and so drive is sent to the front wheels via an electric continuously variable transmission (e-CVT).

The RS specification for the Malaysian model is unique, not just because it’s the first time the grade is being found on the model, but because the RS trim level is only for the AWD in Thailand, the 2WD for that market being an ES version.

The previews showcased the 2.0L e:HEV RS hybrid and 1.5L V AWD turbo variants, which offered a closer look at various new-to-model features. These include mechanically adjustable rear seats (fore-aft, seatback tilt), Qi wireless charging (from E onwards) and an Active Shutter Grille (RS only). From the V on, there’s a driver seat memory function, a 360-degree camera and a Honda key card, while the RS adds on a HUD.

While the 1.5L E and 1.5L S have yet to be sighted and their specs fully revealed, we can tell you that the base 1.5 S will come with fabric seats, a 7.0-inch TFT display screen in its instrument panel, a 7.0-inch infotainment central display and will ride on 17-inch alloy wheels.

From the E on, the upholstery is leather, presented in black, and a nine-inch touchscreen infotainment unit goes in place. Like on the Civic, both the E and V get a seven-inch semi-digital instrument cluster, with the speedometer being analogue. The hybrid RS is the only variant to feature a 10.25-inch full digital instrument display.

Honda CR-V e:HEV interior, ES spec, Thailand.

From the E, the CR-V rides on 18-inch five double-spoke units, finished in silver for the E and V, while the RS is shod with Berlina Black gloss units. Tyres on all the 18-inch units are 235/60 profile Toyo Proxes R45, the same unit that was original fitment on the fifth-gen RW here.

As for interior trim, all three petrol versions, including the AWD, get dark-wood panel inserts on the dashboard and door cards, while the RS gets aluminium-finish silver accent inserts with gloss black surrounds. Additionally, the RS gets red contrast stitching on the upholstery, steering wheel, gear shift lever cover and on the door cards.

Meanwhile, the headliner for the petrol variants are in light grey, while that on the RS is in black.

Additionally, the RS is also the only model to feature a 12-speaker Bose audio system, marking the first time a branded sound system is being used on a model here. The variant is also the only one to get Adaptive Driving Beam for its LED headlights.

Canyon River Blue Metallic exterior, Thailand-spec CR-V.

Present on the V AWD was a hands-free power tailgate and the automaker’s LaneWatch side camera system, and the latter should be available across the model range. In Thailand, Honda Sensing is standard across the board, and barring any surprises, that should also be the case here. The hybrid RS will also feature Honda Connect telematics with phone app.

As for exterior colours, five will be available here, with the palette led by a new Canyon River Blue Metallic. Unlike Thailand, the particular colour isn’t just for the e:HEV hybrid, given that the V AWD at the preview was finished in the dark blue shade. The other four colours are Ignite Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic and Crystal Black Pearl.

While there’s still no official indication of pricing, we hear from reliable sources that prices of the petrol CR-V range is expected to be in the “RM160k plus to RM180k” zone, which, should be this the case, would mean a marginal increase from the RM165,800 to RM170,400 seen on the facelift turbo variants. No word on what the e:HEV will go for, but as mentioned previously, it could well breach the RM200k mark. We’ll know in a few weeks.

GALLERY: 2024 Honda CR-V e:HEV RS, Malaysia spec

GALLERY: Honda CR-V sixth-gen, Thailand-spec

GALLERY: Honda CR-V sixth-gen and fifth-gen, side-by-side comparison, Thailand-spec

Looking to sell your car? Sell it with myTukar.