14 July 2022

The new Honda HR-V has been officially launched in Malaysia. We’ve gone through the whole anticipation process with you – the preview test drive in Thailand, the local customer previews, the customary spyshots – and now it’s finally final. Join us as we share full details of the new HR-V to complement what we already know prior to this.

To kick things off, a summary for those who are in a hurry. There are four variants of the 2022 HR-V, and three powertrains. The base S is powered by a 1.5L naturally-aspirated engine and is priced at RM114,800. The majority of sales is expected to go to the Turbo E (RM129,800) and Turbo V (RM134,800) variants, powered by the now-familiar 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine. The range-topper is the RS e:HEV hybrid, yours for RM140,800. All prices are on-the-road excluding insurance, with sales tax.

The warranty is a five-year unlimited mileage package, and the hybrid’s lithium-ion battery gets a separate eight-year unlimited mileage warranty. Like the rest of Honda Malaysia’s range, the HR-V is locally-assembled in Pegoh, Melaka.

Malaysia could very well be the only market in the world to get all three engine options for the RV-series HR-V – NA, turbo and hybrid. For instance, Europe and Thailand are hybrid-only, Indonesia gets the NA and turbo, while Australia is NA and hybrid. Even for HM’s standards, three options is rare – we usually get two.

The base S gets the 1.5L engine found in the petrol City models, a naturally-aspirated DOHC i-VTEC four-cylinder making 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. Honda says that the 1.5L NA delivers comparable performance to the previous 1.8L model due to it being a newly-developed engine as well as CVT improvements. 0-100 km/h is done in 12.1 seconds and top speed is 187 km/h.

The E and V grades are powered by a 1.5L VTEC Turbo engine rated at 181 PS and 240 Nm of torque made between 1,700 and 4,500 rpm. That’s 1 PS less than the Civic FE. Both NA and turbo are paired to a CVT, and the turbo adds on Sport, Normal and Econ drive modes. The E is the fastest HR-V with an 0-100 km/h time of 8.7 seconds, a tenth faster than the V. Top speed is 200 km/h.

The top HR-V RS is exclusive with the e:HEV hybrid powertrain – you can’t have RS without e:HEV, vice versa. The i-MMD’s electric motor that does the bulk of the propulsion is 22 PS more powerful than it is in the City RS sedan and hatchback, at 131 PS. Max torque is the same 253 Nm. The NA Atkinson-cycle petrol engine, which functions as a generator and can also drive the car directly at higher speeds, makes 107 PS and 131 Nm. That’s 9 PS/4 Nm more than in the City hybrid. The century sprint is done in 10.7 seconds and top speed is 170 km/h.

Aside from the PS/Nm figures, the HR-V’s i-MMD system has more cells in its IPU (intelligent power unit, or battery, 60 versus 48 cells) and a lower ratio for the e-CVT transmission, for better acceleration. By the way, all current e:HEV branded Honda hybrids use the i-MMD system, which is very different from the previous-generation i-DCD – the new one works much like a range extender EV, and you’re cruising in electric mode for much longer periods.

Powertrains aside, the new RV generation is world’s apart from the outgoing RU in design, even if the signature hidden rear door handles have been retained. We’ve detailed every difference between old and new in a separate post, with a side-by-side gallery, so check that one out. In short, the new HR-V has a squarer shape with straighter lines, looking taller and more rugged than its predecessor.

The hood doesn’t dive down early like before, and the result is a tall and bluff nose. The profile is flat and clean – no “soft dent” on the doors like on the CR-V and Mazdas. The front end says goodbye to the Solid Wing era with a bold six-point grille, and there’s a cute “Amp Up” heartbeat detail below (accented in red on the RS). Two of the biggest details are at the back – the sharp rake of the rear screen defines the new HR-V’s shape, and the full-width LED signatures (smoked on the RS) give it a premium touch.

The new HR-V appears much larger than the old one, but at 4,385 mm long (base S without the sportier bumpers is 4,330 mm), today’s RV is just 39 mm longer than the outgoing facelifted RS it replaces, while the 1,790 mm width and 2,610 mm wheelbase are unchanged. Perhaps it’s the higher ground clearance – 196 mm, 26 mm higher – that gives the effect.

It’s more spacious inside, with Honda claiming +35 mm foot and knee room for rear passengers, who also get a backrest angle that’s two degrees more reclined. Up front, the driver’s eye point is 10 mm higher than before. The new dash design ditches the sporty and enveloping cockpit of old for a more open, horizontal layout. It’s something like the new Civic/CR-V dash style, but taller and less decorated, especially on the “full-width vents”.

Speaking of vents, the new HR-V gets a Honda-first air diffusion system that you’ll find on the side vents. Basically, if you don’t want cold air blasted on your face, but still want ventilation, turn the knob and air will flow out gently from the slim inverted-L strips at the edge. However, the diffusion only works on the side vents. “A pleasant breeze like a convertible vehicle,” Honda says. There are also rear AC vents.

Practicality is almost a given with Honda, and the HR-V has the central fuel tank layout and Ultra Seats made popular by the Jazz many years ago. With this, the rear seats can flip up to accommodate tall cargo, in addition to the usual 60:40 seat folding, which frees up enough space for two mountain bikes with their front wheels removed.

As for kit, the big news is that the Honda Sensing active safety and driver assist suite is standard across the HR-V range, with the latest wide-view camera. Hill descent control makes its debut on the HR-V. Six airbags is from the E onwards, LaneWatch and Honda Connect telematics are from the V up, and the RS gets exclusive kit such as a powered tailgate (with walk-away auto close), auto wipers, dual-zone auto climate control, part-leather upholstery and sports pedals. There’s also a deceleration selector pedal (engine braking) for the hybrid system.

The RS is visually set apart by a gloss black lower body (all-around, includes wheelarches) and a chrome chequered grille with the RS logo. Full equipment and spec breakdown below. The new HR-V will be offered in the same five colours as the rest of Honda’s locally-assembled lineup – Platinum White Pearl, Lunar Silver Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl, Meteoroid Grey Metallic the Ignite Red Metallic hero colour. The latter two are new to the model. Note that there’s no black roof – that’s a Thai special.

Last but not least, Honda claims improved handling, comfort and NVH over the previous HR-V. For this, the base must be good, and the body’s lateral rigidity is 10% up, torsional rigidity is 5% better, and the suspension attachment is 15% stiffer. Many small measures contribute to the higher rigidity, including thicker attachments, three-way structures at certain joints, and a “rear performance rod” integrated into the frame, among other things.

Variable gear ratio (VGR) steering is available with the V and RS, and the rear suspension has been made more comfortable by increasing the damper stroke and adding improved fluid-filled bushes. The RS has specific tuning for the VGR and suspension for “high response, high traceability and direct feel”.

We’ll be updating this post with full live galleries. For now, what do you think of the new Honda HR-V? Us? With over 111,000 units sold since 2015, the previous HR-V has been an unmitigated success for Honda Malaysia, and there are no reasons to suggest that this one – which ticks all boxes with such a wide range – won’t follow suit. Read our review of the RS here.

HM has received over 20,000 bookings and the waiting period is now over 12 months! Yup, over a year. As expected, most of you ordered the turbo variants – currently, 20% of total bookings are for the RS hybrid and 5% are for the base NA. The rest are for the E and V, the “traditional sporty” variants. HM’s sales target is 1,600 units per month and the projection is 10% NA and 15% hybrid.

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 S – RM114,800

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol

121 PS at 6,600 rpm, 145 Nm at 4,300 rpm

Continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Front-wheel drive

Econ and Normal drive modes

Electronic parking brake with auto brake hold

MacPherson strut suspension (front), torsion beam (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)

Exterior

Automatic LED reflector headlamps

LED combination taillights

Gloss black bar grille

Unpainted plastic body cladding

Gloss black lower trim

17-inch six-spoke two-tone alloy wheels, 215/60 tyres

Single hidden tailpipe

Power-folding door mirrors

Keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking

Interior

Push-button start

Soft-touch dashboard

Urethane multifunction steering wheel

Tilt and telescopic steering wheel adjustment

Analogue instrument cluster with multi-info display

Power windows with driver’s side auto up/down

Urethane gear knob

Black fabric upholstery

Manually-adjustable front seats

60:40 split-folding rear seats with Ultra Seat function

Single-zone automatic climate control with rear vents

Eight-inch touchscreen 2-DIN head unit with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto compatibility

Four speakers

Two front USB ports

Four rear parking sensors

Reverse camera

Foldable tailgate-mounted tonneau cover

Full-size spare wheel

Safety

Four airbags (front and side)

Rear ISOFIX child seat anchors with top tethers

Honda Sensing driver assists

Autonomous emergency braking



Adaptive cruise control with stop and go



Lane centring assist



Lane keeping assist



Automatic high beam

ABS with EBD and brake assist

Stability control

Agile Handling Assist (AHA)

Hill start assist

Hill descent control

Emergency stop signal

Seat belt reminder on all seats

Rear seat reminder

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo E – RM129,800

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine

1,498 cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol

181 PS at 6,600 rpm, 240 Nm from 1,700 and 4,500 rpm

Steering wheel gearshift paddles

Econ, Normal and Sport drive modes

Exterior

LED front fog lights

Gloss black chequered grille

Front and rear bodykit

Silver front “heartbeat” graphic

17-inch six-spoke grey alloy wheels, 215/60 tyres

Twin visible tailpipes

Remote engine start

Interior

Silver dashboard trim

Part-digital instrument cluster with seven-inch display

Rear centre armrest

Two rear USB ports

Safety

Six airbags (front, side and curtain)

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 Turbo V – RM134,800

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Variable-ratio steering

Exterior

Sequential LED front indicators

18-inch ten-spoke grey alloy wheels, 225/50 Continental UC6 tyres

Interior

Soft-touch door cards

Gloss black window switch surrounds

Leather-wrapped steering wheel

Leather-wrapped gear knob

Black leather upholstery

Eight-way power-adjustable driver’s seat

Dual illuminated vanity mirrors

Eight speakers

Honda Connect remote services

Safety

LaneWatch blind spot camera

2022 Honda HR-V 1.5 RS e:HEV – RM140,800

Adds on:

Mechanicals

Front electric drive motor

131 PS, 253 Nm

1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC engine

1,498 cc naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder petrol

107 PS from 6,000 to 6,400 rpm, 131 Nm from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm

Single-speed transmission with lock-up clutch

Exterior

Chrome chequered grille

Gloss black body cladding

Red front “heartbeat” graphic

Chrome lower trim

Single hidden tailpipe

Interior

Automatic wipers

Dual-zone automatic climate control

Tyre repair kit

Hands-free powered tailgate

