By Mick Chan / 14 July 2022 1:05 pm

The new, third-generation Honda HR-V has just been launched in Malaysia, and demand for it has already been strong before its official market launch, with more than 20,000 bookings received to date.

As of earlier this month, the new HR-V has already accumulated a waiting list for orders that stretches to more than 12 months, and with the initial customer previews held last month, the response will have been from customers rushing to secure their bookings before the sales tax exemption deadline on June 30.

Details of the bookings have since emerged at the launch of the HR-V today, where the distribution of bookings between variants have been revealed; 20% of HR-V bookings are for the e:HEV, and 5% for the naturally aspirated powerplant in the base variant, while the 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo in the E and V variants is expected to account for the majority that is the remaining 75% of the demand spread.

In terms of sales volume targets by variant, Honda expects the e:HEV to account for 15% of total HR-V sales and the naturally aspirated version to account for 10%. Overall, Honda Malaysia expects to sell 1,600 units of the new HR-V per month.

Malaysia is unique in offering the new HR-V with a choice of three engine options with naturally aspirated, turbocharged and hybrid types in its line-up, whereas Europe and Thailand get only the hybrid, while Indonesia gets the NA and turbo engines.

Prices for the new B-segment SUV start from RM114,800 for the 1.5L naturally aspirated base S variant, through RM129,800 for the Turbo E and RM134,800 for the Turbo V, while the top RS e:HEV hybrid goes for RM140,800. Read the full launch report and the spec-by-spec details, here.