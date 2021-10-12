In Cars, Honda, Hybrids, EVs and Alternative Fuel, International News / By Matthew H Tong / 12 October 2021 5:47 pm / 0 comments

The 2022 Honda HR-V e:HEV has finally gone on sale in Europe. The i-MMD hybrid is the sole powertrain available in the continent, a move that aligns with the automaker’s commitment to focus on pushing hybrids and electric vehicles only.

Three trims are available – Elegance, Advance and Advance Style, with prices starting from 31,290 euros (RM151k). That makes it quite a bit more pricey than before, and it has a lot to do with the complex hybrid powertrain. We’ve already gone through the new HR-V’s i-MMD hybrid system in detail, but you may read our review of the City RS to learn all about how i-MMD operates in real world use.

But just to briefly recap, the trio shares the same 1.5 litre i-MMD hybrid powertrain. On its own, the Atkinson-cycle mill makes 107 PS at 6,000 to 6,400 rpm and 131 Nm of torque from 4,500 to 5,000 rpm. The Traction Motor, on the other hand, develops 131 PS and 253 Nm of torque. That makes it 22 PS more powerful than the motor that powers the City RS.

The standard kit includes LED headlights with LED daytime running lights, 18-inch twin five-spoke Black Cut wheels wrapped with 225/50 profile tyres, an integrated rear spoiler, LED combination tail lights with a continuous LED strip, four front and rear parking sensors, rear-view camera, electronic parking brake switch, and a nine-inch infotainment system with Honda Connect and wireless Apple CarPlay support. Android Auto is also available, but it requires a wired connection.

The range-topping model, on the other hand, gets upgraded with a 10-speaker premium audio sound system, wireless smartphone charging tray, dual-zone automatic climate control, twin USB charging ports at the back, electrochromic rear-view mirror, as well as faux leather/fabric seat upholstery with orange contrast stitching and garnish.

The top Advance Style also gets exclusive exterior finishes, such as a tri-colour motif on the top left side of the grille, dual-tone paint finish, roof rails, plus orange accents on the lower doors.

While the equipment level may vary quite a bit, the safety features are pretty extensive, and almost equal across the board. All three variants are fitted with enhanced Honda Sensing as standard, offering adaptive cruise control with low speed follow, AEB, lane keep assist, lane departure mitigation, traffic sign recognition, plus front and rear collision mitigation throttle control.

There’s also blind spot monitoring, hill descent control (operates from 3 km/h; first time for European HR-Vs), LED active cornering lights (top model only), six airbags, and Isofix child seat anchoring points.