Honda has announced its plans to phase out pure petrol and diesel engines in Europe by the end of 2022, after which the line-up will only consist of hybrids or full electric vehicles. Honda Europe senior vice president, Ian Howells told Autocar that “if legislation starts to move as we approach 2035, transitions away from hybrid as well, then we’ll move our technology away from that.”
Howells said that Honda believes in a multi-pathway approach to reduce its carbon footprint, and the recent announcement to ban petrol/diesel car sales in the UK by 2030 hasn’t changed that either. He added that there is a role for alternative technologies such as e-fuels, biomass, hydrogen, to some degree for conventional fuels, and also batteries.”
As the industry transitions to a full electric future, Howells said EVs are not the immediate solution to reducing carbon footprint. He explained that the cost of making EVs can be up to “50% more expensive thant a conventional or hybrid vehicle.”
However, Howells said he is aware of the limitations of current hybrid technologies. “They don’t take us the full way and that’s why we do see this as a transitioning or bridging type of technology to get us to the point at which the technology behind the batteries and the infrastructure are both in place to move forward to offering mass personal mobility with a new type of energy carrier.”
Comments
Toyota already selling over 50% are Electrified vehicle, not pure gasoline nor diesel, since 2019 at Europe.
Europe Route Map.
Hybrid/Electified Vehicles
2000+ = intro of electrification, hybrid
2020+ = majority new cars on electrification, hybrid.
Pure EV:
2015+ = intro of EV
2025+ = majority new cars are EV
Kudos to Honda hybrids and EVs, NSX ehonda & all. but huge pity that Civic TypeR… can only buy new City & H-RV RS
Meanwhile Malaysia is set to be the place where the Chinese & Europeans dump their unsold fossil fuelled cars before the “2030 green industrial revolution”.
No. Because we still not using euro 6 diesel. Muhahaha.
……meanwhile Malaysian are content and clam-happy with CO emitting exhaust from their polluting cars.
related to combustion engines, petrol used in Malaysia isn’t any of quality if compared to other countries.
The problem with Malaysia is our national cars incapable of producing EVs and Hybrid, at the same time lacking of local CKD Hybrid models (the available CKD ones mostly are luxury marque like Merc, BMW and Volvo which beyond the reach of majority).
And they local government still dont want to incentivize those CBU Hybrid and EVs.
All in the name of protecting the national cars and gaining tax from CBUs.
We are so so behind Thailand, and they dont have any sort of national cars.
I believe we are fully capable of doing it. Proton can tap on Geely’s tech while Perodua has been testing on their own. I think the issue lies in the fact that we still have Petronas so the transition to EVs will be slower than the rest of the world as they are still a big contributer to our nation’s revenue.