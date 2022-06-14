In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Danny Tan / 14 June 2022 1:04 pm / 0 comments

That’s right, the 2022 Honda HR-V will be making its Malaysian debut this weekend at selected showrooms in KL and Selangor. Five dealerships will be hosting a preview session for their customers on June 18-19, and the third-generation HR-V will be on-premise and for viewing.

We understand the pre-production units of the new HR-V – which will be locally assembled in Melaka, just like the outgoing one and the rest of Honda Malaysia’s range – will be present at the dealerships in various specs. Some would already have been invited by the SAs, but customers are advised to call up the dealerships (phone numbers below) for an appointment to avoid overcrowding.

Don’t be surprised if you’re asked to handover your phone at the entrance, as no photography is allowed. This is common for media previews, but the general public might not be used to “no photo/video” sessions. As these are pre-production units, some of the trim pieces are not finalised and it’s not uncommon to find plastic parts that appear “unfinished” or unrefined.

2022 Honda HR-V preview dealer list – click to enlarge

Honda Malaysia opened order books for the new HR-V last Thursday, which was also when we shared our first impressions review of the B-SUV and a new versus old side-by-side gallery.

What’s confirmed is the e:HEV hybrid version featuring Honda’s i-MMD system, which combines a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson cycle engine (105 PS/127 Nm) with two motors, the larger of which puts out 131 PS and 253 Nm. Like in the City sedan and hatchback, i-MMD is a huge leap over the previous HR-V Hybrid’s i-DCD system and it functions much like a range extender EV, although there’s direct engine drive available too – review here.

Of course, there will be pure petrol non-hybrid versions as well. No confirmation yet, but word is that the HR-V will also get a 1.5L naturally-aspirated i-VTEC option (121 PS/145 Nm, as per City sedan and hatch) and a 1.5L VTEC Turbo making 177 PS/240 Nm. A powertrain for everyone, this is more than Thailand (hybrid-only) and Indonesia (1.5 NA, 1.5T). We’ll see.

Expected grades are S (1.5 NA), E and V (1.5T) and the e:HEV RS. Honda Malaysia highlights Honda Sensing, hands-free power tailgate, front LED sequential turn signals and remote engine start in its open for booking flyer. There’s actually lot more to the new HR-V in terms of kit – check out what Thailand gets here.

