In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 9 June 2022 10:26 am / 15 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced the start of order taking for the third-generation Honda HR-V, which first made its global debut last February and has since gone on sale in neighbouring countries like Indonesia, Singapore and Thailand.

Replacing the hugely successful second-generation model that burst onto the local automotive scene way back in 2015, the all-new HR-V (Hi-rider Revolutionary Vehicle) boasts a coupe-style design thanks to a heavily-raked rear windscreen, while the body surfacing is a lot cleaner and minimalist than before. Gone are the previous HR-V’s front fender bulge and upswept shoulder line, which have been replaced with a horizonal character line that runs from the bonnet shut line to the rear.

Meanwhile, the upright face dispenses of the outgoing model’s Solid Wing Face chrome front bar in favour of a body-coloured grille that blends in neatly with its surroundings and is flanked by slim headlamps. Moving to the rear, you’ll find full-width taillights that are bridged by a trim piece bearing the Honda logo in the centre.

While it is clearly different in appearance from its predecessor, the new HR-V does bring back one cue: high-mounted handles for the rear doors. Parked side by side, the third-generation model has a longer overall length of 4,385 mm (+39 mm) but retains the same wheelbase of 2,610 mm. It’s also 20 mm wider (1,790 mm) and 15 mm lower (1,590 mm) than the car it replaces.

Like the exterior, the interior of the latest HR-V also gets an overhaul and features a slim dashboard as well as a full-width air vent design. The latter is bookended by control knobs that allow passengers to diffuser or focus airflow coming out of the corner outlets, while the centre air vents “frame” the touchscreen infotainment system.

Beneath the centre display, you’ll find the button for the hazards, followed by the HVAC controls and a new centre console that is no longer dual-tiered and extends all the way back to the arm rest. Instead, it’s now a simpler design that accommodates just the gear shift lever and a small stowage space, highlighted by a chrome strip that wraps around the driver’s knee area.

Honda Malaysia isn’t disclosing full local specifications just yet, although it did provide some preliminary details. Firstly, the HR-V will be offered with petrol and hybrid powertrains, the latter being the e:HEV setup featuring Honda’s i-MMD (intelligent Multi Mode Drive) system. This sees a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated Atkinson cycle engine (105 PS and 127 Nm) with its own electric motor acting mainly as a generator for another front-mounted electric motor (131 PS and 253 Nm).

While the i-MMD system – also found in the City and City Hatchback – primarily runs as an EV most of the time, the engine can provide direct drive via lock-up clutch at high speeds when it’s more efficient to do so. An e-CVT is also part of the i-MMD system.

The company didn’t mention what petrol engines will offered, but but based on what dealers are posting on social media, it appears the HR-V will also be available with a 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC DOHC four-cylinder petrol engine producing 121 PS and 145 Nm of torque, which is shared with the City and City Hatchback. This is joined by a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-pot making 177 PS and 240 Nm, which would mark the first time the HR-V gets a turbocharged engine in Malaysia.

Barring further confirmation from Honda Malaysia, it looks like the previous HR-V’s 1.8 litre NA four-cylinder and Sport Hybrid i-DCD (intelligent Dual Clutch Drive) powertrains are no more, replaced with these three options that are entirely new for the HR-V here. Compared to our neighbours, the three engines we get, if true, are more than what’s offered in Indonesia (1.5L NA and 1.5L VTEC Turbo), Singapore (1.5L NA and 1.5L e:HEV) and Thailand (1.5L e:HEV only).

The powertrain you get will be dependent on which variant you go for, and Honda Malaysia has already confirmed the RS e:HEV as one of the options available. Referring back to dealer postings, there will apparently be four variants in total, with the remaining three being the base S grade (1.5 NA) as well as E and V grades (1.5L VTEC Turbo).

In terms of equipment, the RS e:HEV will come with a front LED sequential turn signals, LED taillights, LED headlamps with matching DRLs, front LED fog lamps, 18-inch alloy wheels, a hands-free powered tailgate with walk away close function, remote engine start and walk away auto lock. Visually, the RS e:HEV mimics the Thailand-spec model, with cues like a chrome studded grille with the RS logo, a lower grille with horizontal slats, a gloss black lip and “Amp Up” break on the red accent line of the lower grille – the vehicle concept is ‘Amp Up Your Life’.

On the safety and driver assistance front, the hybrid variant gets LaneWatch and a comprehensive array of Honda Sensing systems, including Lead Car Departure Notification (LCDN), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Low Speed Follow (LSF), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High Beam (AHB).

We now arrive at the most pressing matter: pricing. Unsurprisingly, Honda Malaysia is keeping that under wraps until the HR-V is officially launched here, which the company says will take place in the third quarter of this year (Q3 2022). Given that time frame, the upcoming prices will factor in sales and service tax (SST) – the exemption is set to end this month.

As we mentioned in our “all you need to know” post, we expect the RS e:HEV to go for around the RM138,000 mark, so the starting price for the HR-V (base variant) could well be around RM120,000. That’s higher than the outgoing model’s starting price with SST, although we’ll still need to wait for formal details to confirm as such.

Now that order books are open for the new HR-V, will you be placing a booking, or will you wait for more details before doing so? What are some of the features you hope will be made available? For some idea of what the RS e:HEV will be like to live with, do check out our review of the hybrid variant and share your thoughts in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2022 Honda HR-V RS e:HEV, Thailand spec

GALLERY: 2022 Honda HR-V RS e:HEV, Thailand spec, official pics