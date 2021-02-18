In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 18 February 2021 1:27 pm / 18 comments

Here it is, everyone – the new Honda HR-V has finally been revealed! Replacing its hugely successful predecessor, the third-generation model has a lot riding on its shoulders, but that hasn’t stopped Honda from throwing the entire kitchen sink at the redesign.

Notably, the exterior styling is very different from the swooping organic look of the outgoing model. The new car is cleaner and more angular, with the characteristic upwards side slash of the current car replaced by a straight line connecting the head- and taillights. The front end also loses the “Solid Wing Face” grille bar.

Despite this, the basic front graphic has been retained, with upswept LED headlights (incorporating eyebrow-like daytime running lights, joined together by a slim chrome strip) connected to a large six-point grille, now finished in body colour to “enhance the sense of unity with the body.” The rear end sports trendy full-width taillights, with the number plate recess positioned further down.

Honda has also made the roofline more coupé-like by increasing the rear windscreen rake. Even so, the company is claiming to have retained rear-seat roominess, despite the unchanged dimensions. The trademark hidden rear door handles have been retained, while in Japan (where the car is sold as the Vezel), a Play variant is available that adds blue, red and white accents and a contrasting silver or black roof.

Inside, the horizontal theme continues with a slim, minimalist dashboard and a full-width air vent design. The corner outlets can be set to diffuse the airflow and come with unusually chunky control knobs. The tall bridge-like centre console of the outgoing model has also been ditched in favour of a more conventional transmission tunnel, with a unique chrome strip that wraps around the driver’s knee area.

Details are mostly under wraps but we can see that the HR-V will get the latest Honda Connect infotainment system found in the new Jazz and City, which come with nine- and eight-inch touchscreens respectively. Unlike the Jazz, however, the car will continue to feature analogue instruments.

Several new connectivity features have also been introduced as part of the Honda Total Care Premium package in Japan, such as a Honda-first in-car WiFi hotspot, an app centre, automatic map updates and a smartphone digital key function. Other new features include a larger (non-opening) panoramic roof with solar-attenuating glass, a nine-speaker sound system and rear air-conditioning vents.

In Japan, at least, the HR-V will continue to be offered with the Honda Sensing suite of safety features. These include autonomous emergency braking, lane keeping assist and traffic sign recognition, all of which have been improved in terms of performance; the adaptive cruise control also now features a stop and go function. A multi-view camera system and blind spot monitoring are being offered for the first time, the latter appearing to augment rather than replace the LaneWatch camera.

Japanese-market models will be available with the same 1.5 litre DOHC i-VTEC petrol engine and CVT as before, although output figures have yet to be released. Currently, the mill produces 129 PS at 6,600 rpm and 153 Nm at 4,600 rpm in direct-injected form; expect those numbers to be carried over.

As previously reported, the HR-V will also gain the e:HEV hybrid powertrain found in the Jazz and City, which uses an electric motor to do most of the driving and a petrol engine to charge the battery; the latter also provides motive power at higher speeds.

Again, Honda has declined from providing stats, but the version in the Jazz and City utilises a 109 PS/253 Nm electric motor and 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle engine to deliver a total output of 126 PS. Given that the HR-V is expected to be a little bit heavier, it could derive its setup from the larger Insight, which gets a 131 PS/267 Nm motor and a 108 PS/134 Nm engine to make a combined 151 PS. Real-time all-wheel drive will be available as an option in Japan, including on the e:HEV model.

More information regarding the new Honda HR-V will be revealed when the car goes on sale in Japan this April. For now, what do you guys think – do you like what you guys see here, or would you prefer to see what the Americans (who will receive a different version) will get? Sound off in the comments after the jump.



