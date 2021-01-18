In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 18 January 2021 12:38 pm / 6 comments

Honda has just dropped a bombshell by announcing that the third-generation HR-V will be revealed on February 18, finally replacing its eight-year-old predecessor. To go with the news, the company has released a few teasers that confirm some exciting new features for the B-segment crossover.

We get just slight glimpses of the rear end, enough to show that Honda is ditching the funky organic styling of the outgoing model for a more mature and angular look. Gone is the distinctive upswept shoulder line that leads into the hidden rear door handles (which still remain), replaced by a linear crease that leads straight into the taillights.

Speaking of which, the lamps are slimmer and feature a full-width design that stretches towards the Honda badge. The look is rather reminiscent of the CR-V, minus the latter’s vertical light cluster extensions. Another image shows an optional black roof (oddly, without the associated crease in the sheetmetal) and a panoramic glass roof that appears to be larger than before, but without a sliding front panel.

Inside, not much can be seen, but we do spot a cleaner horizontal dashboard and an upright infotainment touchscreen. In the sole image, the display shows the Apple CarPlay home screen while a model holds up an iPhone without any visible cable, seemingly confirming the presence of wireless connectivity. Honda has recently updated the Accord with wireless CarPlay, so it’s not without precedent.

Also shown in the photo is the climate control switchgear and gearlever from the latest Jazz and City, albeit with what appears to be nicer chrome trim. Another teaser highlights a tweeter on the rear door panel, indicating that Honda is increasing the speaker count from the maximum of six currently.

No technical details have been released just yet, but it’s also been confirmed that the HR-V will offer the latest e:HEV hybrid system also found on the new Jazz and City. In those cars, power comes from a 108 PS/253 Nm electric motor, which itself is juiced by a 98 PS/127 Nm 1.5 litre i-VTEC naturally-aspirated Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder engine.

Given that the HR-V is bound to be heavier than its siblings, it might instead get an upgraded powertrain from the Insight instead, which uses a 131 PS/267 Nm motor and a 108 PS/134 Nm engine for a total system output of 153 PS. Expect other petrol engines to also feature, such as the ubiquitous 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill, although only the e:HEV model will be sold in Europe.