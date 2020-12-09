In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 December 2020 11:53 am / 10 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced that the 2020 CR-V facelift has amassed more than 1,700 bookings since it was officially launched on November 5. The company added that it has delivered more than 1,300 units of the refreshed fifth-gen SUV to customers nationwide so far.

Of the total bookings received, the 1.5L TC-P 2WD is the most popular choice among customers, with 46% of buyers opting for the variant. The CR-V facelift is available in three variants, namely the 2.0L 2WD, 1.5L TC-P 2WD and 1.5L TC-P 4WD.

In terms of exterior colour options, Dark Olive Metallic is the most popular, with 30% of customers going for the particular shade. The central region contributed 45% of total bookings, followed by the southern region at 20% and the northern region at 19%.

“The launch of the new CR-V has definitely captured the interest of many SUV enthusiasts. As an all-in-one SUV, the New CR-V is able to fulfil customers’ demand with its complete package that consists of a full suite of Honda Sensing safety features, Honda LaneWatch, dynamic performance with 4WD system as well as spacious and comfortable cabin. We would like to thank our valued customers for their trust and support towards Honda Malaysia even during these challenging times,” said Honda Malaysia MD and CEO Toichi Ishiyama.

The base 2.0 2WD is powered by a 2.0 litre SOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine offering 154 PS (152 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 189 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. It is priced at RM139,913 on-the-road without insurance, with SST exemption in place until December 31.

The other two variants are the 1.5 TC-P 2WD and 1.5 TC-P 4WD, which are priced at RM157,616 and RM162,910 respectively, the latter replacing the previous 1.5 TC 4WD, with the 1.5 TC 2WD being dropped from the line-up. Both are powered by a 1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo unit rated at 193 PS (190 hp) at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. The standard transmission across the model range is a CVT.

Standard equipment across the CR-V range include automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, keyless entry and engine start, a multi-view reverse camera, paddle shifters, a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster and dual-zone automatic air-conditioning with rear vents.

There’s also leather upholstery, power-operated front seats, a seven-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support as well as an eight-speaker audio system, and a new rear seatbelt reminder is now standard fit across the range.

The turbo variants add on features such as automatic wipers, premium interior trim (wood-like look) and remote engine start, which is also new to the CR-V. The duo are also equipped with a Honda Sensing suite of driver-assistance systems, consisting of Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Low Speed Follow (LSF) and Auto High Beam (AHB).

GALLERY: 2020 Honda CR-V 1.5 TC-P 2WD facelift