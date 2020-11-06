In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 6 November 2020 8:38 pm / 0 comments

Yesterday saw the launch of the facelifted Honda CR-V, and now we’re bringing you the first live photos of the refreshed fifth-generation SUV. The car has been given a mildly revised look, added equipment and a slight rejigging of the variant lineup.

Honda Malaysia has removed the mid-range 1.5 TC 2WD and 4WD from the new CR-V range but retains the entry-level 2.0 2WD model, which is now priced at RM139,913 on-the-road without insurance. That’s RM4,117 cheaper than before, for those of you keeping score.

Also retained is the previous range-topper, the 1.5 TC-P 2WD, which is a significant RM10,850 less expensive at RM157,616. New for 2020 is the 1.5 TC-P 4WD, marking the first time that the top-of-the-line CR-V is offered with all-wheel drive. It is priced at RM162,910, just RM50 more than the old 1.5 TC 4WD with a lot more kit being offered. As usual, these prices are exempted from the sales and service tax (SST).

The engine options remain unchanged, starting with the long-serving R20A 2.0 litre SOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder that makes 154 PS at 6,500 rpm and 189 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm; a CVT remains standard fare. This enables the CR-V to get from zero to 100 km/h in 11.5 seconds, reach a top speed of 192 km/h and deliver a combined fuel consumption figure of 7.3 litres per 100 km.

The L15BE 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo mill, on the other hand, continues to push out 193 PS at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. So equipped, the TC-P 2WD hits 100 km/h in 8.9 seconds, reach a top speed of 200 km/h and is capable of fuel consumption of 6.8 litres per 100 km. The zero-to-100 km/h and fuel consumption figures for the 4WD model are 9.3 seconds and 7.0 litres per 100 km respectively.

As we’ve seen in other markets, the exterior changes are fairly minor. The front bumper redesign features greater use of black plastic and an undulating chrome “moustache”, while another chrome strip at the rear replaces the previous skid plate.

Honda has also switched the chrome grille bar with a gloss black item and added smoked tail lights, a dark chrome tailgate garnish and a new 18-inch alloy wheel design and twin trapezoidal tailpipes for the TC-P models. No sequential front indicators for us, unfortunately, unlike what Thai buyers get.

Inside, the tweaks are even harder to spot. There’s a new layout for the ports in the centre storage console – the USB ports, previously located under the front armrest, have switched places with the 12-volt power socket and now reside just below the gearlever.

There’s no more HDMI port, so you’ll no longer be able to mirror your phone’s screen; thankfully, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto functionality is still fitted as standard. All models come with the same seven-inch instrument display and seven-inch infotainment touchscreen, plus eight speakers and a reverse camera.

However, Malaysians still get the short end of the stick somewhat, as some of the new features offered in Thailand are not available here, such as a Qi wireless smartphone charger or a memory function for the driver’s seat. However, we do get the new hands-free function for the powered tailgate on the TC-P models, as well as standard-fit active noise cancellation.

Despite missing out on some features, the entire range is still fairly well equipped. The base model comes with automatic LED headlights, daytime running lights, fog lights and tail lights, 17-inch alloy wheels, keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking, push-button start, powered front seats, leather upholstery, dual-zone automatic climate control and rear air vents.

The TC-P models are identical in spec and add a remote engine start feature, faux wood interior trim and front parking sensors and the aforementioned larger alloys, tailpipe finishers and hands-free tailgate. Both TC-P models also receive the full Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control, lane centring assist, lane keeping assist and automatic high beam. The LaneWatch blind spot camera is now fitted as standard across the range.

Available colours include Lunar Silver Metallic, Passion Red Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Dark Olive Metallic and a Platinum White Pearl. That last one is new and replaces Obsidian Blue Pearl, carrying a RM367 premium over the other hues. As usual, the CR-V comes with a five-year, unlimited-mileage warranty and five times free labour for servicing, limited to the first five years or 100,000 km.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda CR-V 1.5 TC-P 2WD facelift