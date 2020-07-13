In Cars, Honda, International News / By Jonathan Lee / 13 July 2020 8:20 pm / 1 comment

Having debuted in the United States last year, the facelifted Honda CR-V is making its ASEAN debut at the Bangkok International Motor Show (BIMS) this week. The SUV has been launched in Thailand with a new look and a number of additional features while retaining the same naturally-aspirated petrol and turbodiesel powertrain options.

As we’ve seen, the exterior changes are fairly minor. The front bumper redesign features greater use of black plastic and an undulating chrome “moustache”, while another chrome strip at the rear replaces the previous skid plate. Honda has also switched the chrome grille bar with a gloss black item and added sequential front indicators, smoked tail lights, a dark chrome tailgate garnish and a new 18-inch alloy wheel design.

Inside, you’ll find a revised centre console that now incorporates a Qi wireless smartphone charger for higher-end variants, which also get the new driver’s seat memory function and a panoramic sunroof that wasn’t previously offered in Thailand. The powered tailgate has also been made standard fitment and now comes with a hands-free opening function.

Engine options include a 2.4 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC petrol four-cylinder on most models, producing 173 PS at 6,200 rpm and 224 Nm of torque at 4,000 rpm and mated to a CVT. The range-topping variant receives a 1.6 litre i-DTEC four-pot turbodiesel that churns out 160 PS at 4,000 rpm and 350 Nm at 2,000 rpm, paired with a nine-speed automatic gearbox with paddle shifters and a novel push-button gear selector. The 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo petrol mill, which we get, was never offered in the Land of Smiles.

Petrol trim levels are split evenly between five- and seven-seater variants, with the aforementioned higher-end cars coming exclusively with all-wheel drive. The base 2.4 S and E models get LED headlights and fog lights, 17-inch alloys, keyless entry with walk-away automatic locking, dual-zone climate control, an auto-dimming rear-view mirror, power-adjustable front seats (eight-way for the driver, four-way for the passenger), a seven-inch infotainment touchscreen with Apple CarPlay and Android Auto connectivity and eight speakers.

The 2.4 ES and EL 4WD models and the DT-EL 4WD diesel gain automatic headlight levelling, five-a-side LED fog lights, 18-inch alloys and navigation (which can also inform the climate control of the sun’s positioning), on top of the features listed earlier. The DT-EL is the only model to come with Honda Connect, which allows users to access various vehicular functions and information through a smartphone app.

Also only offered on the DT-EL is the Honda Sensing suite of safety features, including autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane-keeping assist and auto high beam. Six airbags, stability control and a LaneWatch blind spot camera are standard fit.

Prices start at 1,369,000 baht (RM186,000) for the 2.4 S, rising to 1,529,000 baht (RM207,800) for the 2.4 ES 4WD. As for the seven-seater models, the 2.4 E retails at 1,419,000 baht (RM192,800), the 2.4 EL 4WD at 1,579,000 baht (RM214,500) and the DT-EL 4WD at 1,759,000 baht (RM239,000).