In Cars, Honda, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 5 November 2020 12:53 pm / 8 comments

Honda Malaysia has officially launched the facelifted CR-V, which gets some minor styling changes and new features. Still a locally-assembled (CKD) model, the SUV’s variant line-up also sees a revision, with just three options available instead of four previously.

The base variant remains the 2.0 2WD, which is powered by a 2.0 litre SOHC i-VTEC naturally-aspirated four-cylinder petrol engine making 154 PS (152 hp) at 6,500 rpm and 189 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm. It is priced at RM139,913 on-the-road without insurance, which factors in the ongoing sales tax exemption that ends on December 31, 2020.

The remaining two variants are both turbocharged, with the 1.5 TC-P 2WD being retained, priced at RM157,616. It is joined by a new 1.5 TC-P 4WD that goes for RM162,910, while the previous 1.5 TC 2WD and 1.5 TC 4WD are no longer available – the latter basically got upgraded.

Power for these variants comes from a 1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo four-pot rated at 193 PS (190 hp) at 5,600 rpm and 243 Nm from 2,000 to 5,000 rpm. A CVT and front-wheel drive are standard for 2WD-badged variants, while the range-topper is the only one with all-wheel drive.

Updates to the CR-V styling include a redesigned front bumper, where you’ll find a wider lower apron highlighted by a greater use of black plastic, with an undulating chrome “moustache.” Elsewhere, the prominent chrome grille bar seen previously has also been swapped out for a gloss black item.

Meanwhile, the rear gets a new bumper design with matte silver trim and no longer wraps over the chrome exhaust finishers (turbo variants only), which are now trapezoidal in shape rather than circular. More subtle tweaks include a darker tint for the LED combination taillights.

On the base variant, the 17-inch wheels see no change to their five-spoke design, but on the turbo variants with 18-inch units, a new five-split-spoke design is used in favour of the previous turbine-style look. The turbo CR-Vs remain the only ones with a powered tailgate, which has now been improved with a hands-free function, so only need to swipe your foot under the rear bumper to get it to open.

Click to enlarge

There are some revisions inside the cabin, which at first, appears largely unchanged from before. For instance, the steering wheel gets black trim for its bottom spoke, while all variants gain two USB ports just below the gear lever, joining two more for second-row passengers. This sees a relocation of the 12-volt power outlet and redesign of the storage cubby in the area, which on Thailand-spec CR-Vs, would house a wireless phone charger that we don’t get.

Standard equipment across the range include automatic LED headlamps, LED DRLs, LED fog lamps, keyless entry and engine start, a multi-view reverse camera paddle shifters, a seven-inch TFT digital instrument cluster, dual-zone automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, leather upholstery, power-operated front seats, a seven-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit with Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support, and eight speakers.

The turbo variants improve upon the 2.0 2WD, as they also come with automatic wipers, premium interior trim (wood-like look) and remote engine start, the last item being a new feature for the CR-V.

On the safety front, a new rear seatbelt reminder system is now standard across the range, along with six airbags (front, side and curtain), Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), Agile Handle Assist (AHA), ABS, EBD, BA, Hill Start Assist and Honda’s LaneWatch blind spot camera (new for the 2.0 2WD). The turbo variants come with eight parking sensors (four front and four rear), while the base option gets just the rear ones.

Honda’s Sensing suite of systems is only available with the turbo variants, and consists of Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC), Low Speed Follow (LSF) and Auto High Beam (AHB).

Available colours for the CR-V include Lunar Silver Metallic, Passion Red Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Dark Olive Metallic and a Platinum White Pearl. The last hue is new and replaces the previous Osidian Blue Pearl, although you’ll need to pay an additional RM367 for it. All CR-Vs purchased come with a five-year/unlimited-mileage warranty and free labour service up to five times within five years/100,000 km.

For those who want some accessories to go along with the CR-V purchase, Honda Malaysia offers a range of parts that are available as packages or individually. The Modulo package (RM5,154) includes lower and corner garnishes for the bumpers, corner garnish for the rear bumper and side running boards.

Also available is the Urban package (RM2,387) – foot well lighting, illuminated side steps, rear bumper protector and door visors – as well as the Utility package (RM938), which adds a cargo tray, trunk organiser, rear side sun shades and reflective film on the door panels.

Lastly, there’s the Protection package for RM3,007, which nets you wheel lock nuts, glass body coating and window coating. Other items include a digital video recorder, car cover, door handle protector and several window tint choices from 3M and Ecotint.

Find full specifications of the new Honda CR-V on CarBase.my.