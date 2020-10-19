In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Matthew H Tong / 19 October 2020 2:32 pm / 0 comments

The 2020 Honda CR-V facelift has once again been teased on Honda Malaysia’s Facebook page, this time showing the C-segment SUV’s new smoked tail lights and exhaust finishers. It’s set to be launched in the fourth quarter of 2020 (bookings are already open), and will likely be the last model launch for the company for the year.

Like the Civic facelift, the updated CR-V’s styling isn’t quite a departure from the outgoing model. Based on existing photos, the SUV will get a slightly revised front bumper with greater use of black plastic, a chrome ‘moustache’, part gloss black radiator grille with chromed Solid Wing motif, and 18-inch dual-tone wheels with a new design.

Honda has yet to reveal the full rear end of the new CR-V, but expect the revisions to mirror the Thai-spec model, particularly with a chrome strip to replace the skid plate. The LED combination tail lights get a darker tint, and the dual exhaust tips are now rectangular as opposed to the rounded ones on the outgoing model. Other extras may also include LED sequential front indicators.

Photos of the cabin still elude us for the time being, but expected upgrades include a mildly revised centre console with an integrated Qi wireless smartphone charging tray, powered driver’s seat with memory function, as well as a powered tailgate with hands-free opening function. The panoramic sunroof that’s available on the Thai cars should be omitted from the local line-up.

Elsewhere, the entire range is tipped to get Honda LaneWatch as standard. The Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems, which include features such as autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping assist, lane centring assist and automatic high beam, will now be extended to the AWD model.

Expect no changes to be made to the powertrain. The CR-V will continue to be offered with a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine, producing 193 PS and 243 Nm of torque and mated to a CVT. As yet, it is unclear if the base 154 PS/189 Nm 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC mill will soldier on. More details will be revealed closer to the launch date, so for now, check out the Thai-spec 2020 Honda CR-V facelift, below.

