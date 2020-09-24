In Car Reviews, Cars, Honda, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 24 September 2020 6:29 pm / 0 comments

The 10th-generation Honda Civic facelift is a living example of the “if it ain’t broke” adage. Four years into its life, the facelifted C-segment sedan barely looks any different from the original car that debuted in 2016.

Running changes include a new front bumper, gloss black grille and larger 18-inch wheels (1.5 TC-P only), as well as minor trim and ergonomics improvement to the cabin. Also, the rear seatbacks can finally be folded, granting some much needed gains in the practicality department.

No mechanical changes have been made either, but it must be remembered that Honda engineers had extensively tuned the Civic FC before its Malaysian launch in 2016, because they acknowledged that Malaysians can be a very “demanding” bunch when it comes down to the nitty gritty.

It was off to a good start to begin with, but made slightly better with the midlife update and the availability of Honda Sensing. Find out what we think of the range-topping Civic 1.5 TC-P in our video review, or indulge yourself with a written version of it, here. So, what do you think of this Civic?

GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC-P in Modern Steel Metallic