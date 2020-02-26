In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 26 February 2020 11:39 am / 16 comments

Honda Malaysia has officially introduced the 2020 Civic facelift, the refreshed tenth-gen FD finally making its debut today five months after it went on preview and the order books opened for it, the delay in the FC’s arrival having being put down to issues related to pricing.

The mid-life update for the Civic contains minor styling changes to the car’s exterior – the front end now features a piano black “wing” on the grille in place of the chrome trim seen previously, and the bumper has been redesigned, with the lower section now integrating the black trim into a single piece running across the width of the unit. At the back, a new rear bumper garnish piece and a boot spoiler make their way on.

Three variants are available for the Civic facelift, a base 1.8 S, a mid-spec 1.5 TC and range-topping 1.5 TC-P. No change in engines, or output – the 1.8 S is powered by a normally-aspirated 1.8 litre SOHC four-pot offering 141 PS and 174 Nm, while the L15B7 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine, with 173 PS and 220 Nm of torque, features on both turbo versions.

A new 18-inch alloy wheel also goes on, but that’s only for the 1.5 TC-P, and it’s dressed with 235/40 profile tyres. The 1.5 TC sits on 17-inch units and 215/50 series tyres, while the 1.8 S is equipped with 16-inch alloys, wrapped with 215/55 rubbers.

Both engine options continue to be paired with an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), which directs drive to the front wheels. The major inclusion is Honda Sensing, with the Civic becoming the third locally-assembled (CKD) Honda model to come with the suite of safety and driver assistance systems after the CR-V and Accord.

Components available in the system are Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow (LSF), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM) and Lane Departure Warning (LDW).

There ís also an Auto High-Beam (AHB) feature and a LaneWatch camera side-camera system, and other safety equipment includes six airbags, front parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, EBD, brake assist, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a reverse camera.

New equipment being introduced with the facelift include front parking sensors, automatic wipers and 60:40 split-folding rear seats (previously, a fixed bench).

The 1.5 TC will now come equipped with LED headlamps and fog lamps (previously, halogen units) as well as LaneWatch. As for the 1.5 TC-P, aside from Sensing and the 18-inch alloys, it is the only variant to feature the black grille and boot spoiler as standard.

Five colours are available for the Civic facelift – Lunar Silver Metallic, White Orchid Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and a new shade, Passion Red Pearl.

Finally, pricing, and the 2020 Civic facelift variants are priced, all on-the-road without insurance, as follows:

Civic 1.8 S – RM113,600

Civic 1.5 TC – RM129,600

Civic 1.5 TC-P – RM139,600

Compared to the pre-facelift, this is an increase of RM5,435 for the 1.8 (RM108,165, pre-FL), RM8,745 for the 1.5 TC (RM120,855, pre-FL) and RM10,969 for the 1.5 TC-P (RM128,63, pre-FL).

There is also a number of accessories packages available for the Civic. Two are Modulo packages – the 1.0 package consisting of front, rear and side under spoilers and the rear wing that is standard on the 1.5 TC-P, priced at RM4,868. This is essentially meant for the 1.8 S and 1.5 TC. The next Modulo package omits the rear spoiler, which reduces the price to RM3,241. Additionally, Urban, Utility and body protection packages are also available.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC-P facelift