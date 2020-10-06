In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 6 October 2020 11:34 am / 9 comments

Surprise, surprise – the City is not the only car Honda Malaysia is launching this year. The company has also announced that it is opening bookings for the facelifted CR-V, which is due to be introduced in the fourth quarter of 2020. So, it’s coming very soon, then.

As you can see in this sole exterior photo, the changes are fairly minor. The front bumper redesign features greater use of black plastic and an undulating chrome “moustache”, while the chrome grille bar has been jettisoned in favour of a gloss black item. The top 18-inch two-tone alloy wheel option has also been revised, ditching the turbine-style design in favour of a more conventional five-split-spoke look.

The car should also get a redesigned rear bumper (with a chrome strip replacing the outgoing skid plate), sequential front indicators and smoked tail lights found in other markets. Inside, expect the CR-V to get a mildly revised centre console with a Qi wireless charger, as well as a memory function for the powered driver’s seat – features that were added to Thai-market models.

In terms of equipment, the CR-V will get a new handsfree powered tailgate, while the LaneWatch blind spot camera will now be fitted as standard across the range. The car will continue to be offered with the Honda Sensing suite of driver assistance systems, which include autonomous emergency braking, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, lane keeping assist, lane centring assist and automatic high beam.

Honda Malaysia has also confirmed that Honda Sensing availability will be extended to the all-wheel-drive model, likely meaning that there will be a range-topping AWD model. This stands in stark contrast to Proton’s approach of dropping AWD entirely for the X70.

The CR-V will continue to be offered with a 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine, producing 193 PS and 243 Nm of torque and mated to a CVT. As yet, it is unclear if the base 154 PS/189 Nm 2.0 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC mill will soldier on.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda CR-V facelift in Thailand