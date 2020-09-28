In Car Reviews, Cars, Honda, Video Reviews, Videos / By Matthew H Tong / 28 September 2020 10:39 am / 3 comments

The fifth-generation Honda City is set to make its Malaysian debut in the next few weeks, and it will likely be available in four variants, starting with the regular S, E, V, as well as the top RS i-MMD. Every variant will be locally assembled in Pegoh, Melaka.

The big news this time is the introduction of the City RS i-MMD, which is making its world debut in Malaysia. The intelligent multi-mode drive powertrain is Honda’s latest hybrid drive system, offering 109 PS and the headlining 253 Nm of torque, all of which is generated by the Traction Motor – the car’s primary source of propulsion. Interesting stuff, this.

There is also a port-injection 1.5 litre Atkinson-cycle four-cylinder i-VTEC engine, but this either functions by recharging the onboard lithium-ion battery pack at low engine loads, or provide direct drive at cruising speeds via a single-speed transmission and a lock-up clutch.

If you prefer a more conventional powertrain, the S, E, and V variants will likely adopt the new twin-cam (DOHC) 1.5 litre naturally-aspirated i-VTEC mill, which in India makes 121 PS and 145 Nm. A continuously variable trasmission is standard, driving the front wheels. However, note that only the RS will get Honda Sensing. Find out what we think of the City RS i-MMD in the video above, or in our written review, here.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City RS i-MMD at the Melaka International Motorsports Circuit

