In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 16 July 2020 10:53 am / 0 comments

The fifth-generation Honda City has been officially launched in India, several months after the B-segment sedan first made its global debut in Thailand back in November 2019. For customers in India, the City is offered in three trim levels – V, VX and ZX – with a choice of two 1.5 litre four-cylinder engines.

The first option is an i-VTEC petrol unit that churns out 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, with the other being an i-DTEC turbodiesel with 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm. Both engines are paired with a six-speed manual transmission as standard, but only the i-VTEC mill gets the option of a CVT.

In terms of efficiency, the i-VTEC and i-DTEC units meet the BS-6, or Bharat 6, emissions standard in India, with the oil burner having the best fuel economy at 24.1 km/l (4.1 l/100 km). Meanwhile, the petrol engine with a manual transmission will do 17.8 km/l (5.6 l/100 km) or 18.4 km/l (5.4 l/100 km) when mated to a CVT.

All three powertrain configurations can be had with any trim level for a total of nine variants. The i-VTEC with a manual is priced at 1.0899 million rupees (RM61,835) for the V, 1.2259 million rupees (RM69,551) for the VX and 1.3149 million rupees (RM74,600) for the ZX.

Stepping up to the i-VTEC with a CVT, the V goes for 1.2199 million rupees (RM69,210), the VX for 1.3559 million rupees (RM76,926) and the ZX for 1.4449 million rupees (RM81,976). Lastly, the i-DTEC with a manual starts at 1.2399 million rupees (RM70,345) for the V, 1.3759 million rupees (RM78,061) for the VX and 1.4649 million rupees (RM83,110) for the ZX.

All three trim levels are identical in terms of kit, with the V being equipped with halogen projector headlamps, LED daytime running lights, bulb-type front fog lamps, LED taillights, 15-inch alloy wheels and LED turn indicators on the side mirrors.

Moving inside, the list of features include an eight-inch touchscreen Display Audio system, which has Alexa remote capability, various media playback options, support for Android Auto and Apple CarPlay, and is linked to a four-speaker sound system.

The V also comes with piano black trim, fabric upholstery, keyless entry and start, a telematics system, remote engine start, a multi-info display, single-zone automatic air-conditioning with rear vents, paddle shifters (CVT only), ambient lighting for the centre console pocket, four airbags (front and front seat), a multi-angle rearview camera, rear parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Assists with ESC, Agile Handling Assist, ABS, BA, EBD, a tyre pressure monitoring system and hill start assist.

The VX builds upon this by adding automatic function to the halogen headlamps, an electric sunroof, larger 16-inch alloys, an eight-speaker sound system, leather-wrapped steering wheel and shift knob, walk away lock, a seven-inch digital instrument cluster display and two additional airbags

Naturally, the range-topping VX trim gets even more items, including full-LED headlamps, LED front fog lamps, additional ambient lighting for the front footwell and map lamp, leather upholstery, knee pads, glossy dark wood trim, a rear sunshade, automatic folding side mirrors, and a function to remotely open/close the power windows and sunroof.

The VX is the only one that gets Honda’s LaneWatch camera system, where a camera on the passenger-side wing mirror relays a feed to the centre screen, providing drivers with a better view of the left side of the vehicle. This system is already present on larger models like the Civic and Accord, but it’s the first time the City gets it.

Looking at the spec sheet, the Indian-spec City certainly looks to be more feature packed when compared to what is available in Thailand, which misses out on the LaneWatch system, digital instrument cluster and powered sunroof. However, the Thailand-spec City does get a 1.0 litre turbo three-cylinder that makes 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm – India does not.

Customers in India will have a choice of five colours – Radiant Red Metallic, Platinum White Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Lunar Silver Metallic, Golden Brown Metallic – when ordering the City, along with a vast catalogue of optional accessories.

The City sold there will come with a three-year/unlimited-mileage warranty, with an option to extend it for a further two years. Honda India also cites a low cost of maintenance with a service interval of one year/10,000km, whichever is earlier.

Closer to home, we’ve already seen the latest City undergoing road trials on Malaysian soil, but it isn’t known when the model will make its official debut. After looking at the specifications for both India and Thailand, what features are you hoping will be available for our local City when it is launched? Share your thoughts in the comments below.