In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 18 June 2020 5:35 pm / 9 comments

Honda Cars India has revealed preliminary details of the 2020 Honda City that is set to be launched in the country soon, confirming many of the things we saw in a leaked brochure that surfaced back in April this year.

The kit list certainly looks quite attractive, and it even contains items not found on the Thailand-spec City, so we’ll start with those first. On the inside, the India-spec City comes with a semi-digital instrument measuring seven inches diagonally in place of analogue dials and a small multi-info display.

Another feature found on the India-spec City is Honda’s LaneWatch system, which consists of a camera on the passenger-side wing mirror that relays a video feed to the centre screen, providing drivers with a better view of the left side of the vehicle. This is mounted on the arm of the side mirror, likely to suit the local traffic environment.

The system, which is also found on the Civic and Accord, was previously mentioned in ASEAN NCAP’s safety report for the model released in end-March. This isn’t offered for the Thailand-spec and neither is an electric sunroof, Alexa support or a tyre pressure monitoring system – reports also hint at rear air vents and an ambient lighting system.

Another area of difference, albeit unconfirmed, is in terms of engines, with IndianAutosBlog reporting the City will be offered with two 1.5 litre four-cylinder engines. The first is an updated version of the naturally-aspirated L15A (known as the L15B) i-VTEC mill with 121 PS at 6,600 rpm and 145 Nm of torque at 4,300 rpm, mated to either a six-speed manual or CVT. The L15B also comes in turbocharged guise, fitted to the Civic, CR-V and Accord.

The second engine option is a i-DTEC turbodiesel with 100 PS at 3,600 rpm and 200 Nm at 1,750 rpm, available exclusively with a manual transmission. This two-engine line-up is pretty much the same as what was offered for the outgoing fourth-generation City, and differs from the 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder VTEC Turbo (122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm) used in Thailand.

Beyond these differences, the India-spec City shares a lot of the same equipment as its Thailand counterpart, including LED headlamps and taillamps, keyless entry, remote engine start, leather upholstery, an eight-inch touchscreen infotainment system, six airbags, Honda Connect telematics system, VSA and hill start assist. Armed with this new information, what features are you expecting for the City when (and if) it comes our way? Would you want the 1.5 litre NA four-cylinder or a 1.0 litre turbo three-pot? Let us know in the comments below.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City Turbo RS (Thailand-spec)