The 2020 Honda City has been awarded a five-star safety rating by the ASEAN New Car Assessment Programme (ASEAN NCAP), with the fifth-generation sedan model obtaining an overall score of 86.54 points.
In the adult occupant protection (AOP) category, the City managed to score 32.28 out of a maximum of 36 points, with a perfect score (16 out of 16 points) in the side impact test. In other tests, the sedan managed to score 13.98 out of 16 points in the offset deformable barrier (ODB) crash test, and 2.30 out of four points in the head protection technology (HPT) evaluation.
As for the child occupant protection (COP) category, the sedan was flawless in the dynamic tests (frontal and side impact) with perfect score of 24 out of 24 points. Along with an installation test score of 11.72 points and vehicle-based technology evaluation score of nine points, the City obtained 44.72 out of 49 points in this category.
Lastly, in the safety assist category, the City was given a score of 13.60 out of 18 points, with a full eight points scored in the effective braking and avoidance test. The report also pointed out that the model will be available with a blind spot visualisation system on selected variants in certain Southeast Asian markets.
The system, likely Honda’s LaneWatch technology, is fitted on the passenger side of the vehicle to give drivers a view of what’s on the left side of the vehicle. The City tested by ASEAN NCAP is the Thailand-spec SV variant, which comes with four airbags (the range-topping RS variants gets six), a seatbelt reminder system for front occupants and electronic stability control (ESC); this is standard across the range sold in the country.
Comments
Please confirm, the new Honda City platform is based on:
1. The all new Jazz that was launch in Japan
2. A modified current City on sale in Malaysia
I think it is number 2.
What about the service is it 5 star quality.