In Cars, Honda, Local News, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Gerard Lye / 27 February 2020 11:45 am / 3 comments

It has been a long wait, but the 2020 Honda Civic facelift has finally gone on sale in Malaysia, with buyers being able to choose from three variants as before, including the base 1.8 S for RM113,600 (OTR without insurance), mid-spec 1.5 TC for RM129,600 and range-topping 1.5 TC-P for RM139,600.

Styling revisions that come with the facelift include a redesigned front bumper, where the lower section now integrates the black trim into a single piece running across the width of the unit, while a new bumper garnish finds its way to the rear bumper.

For the 1.5 TC-P, the front end now features a piano black “wing” on the grille along with a boot spoiler as standard. The range-topper also gets new 18-inch alloy wheel design shod with 235/40 series tyres, while the 1.5 TC sits on 17-inch units (215/50 series tyres), and the 1.8 S rides on 16-inch units (215/55 series tyres).

Under the bonnet, the familiar 1.8 litre naturally-aspirated four-cylinder SOHC engine (141 PS and 174 Nm) continues to be of service in the 1.8 S. The remaining two variants are powered by the L15B7 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine with 173 PS and 220 Nm of torque instead. An Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT) is mated to both engines, with drive being directed to the front wheels.

New equipment being introduced with the facelift include front parking sensors, automatic wipers and 60:40 split-folding rear seats (previously, a fixed bench). These add on to existing items like single- (1.8 S and 1.5 TC) and dual-zone climate control (1.5 TC-P), fabric (1.8 S) and leather upholstery (1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P) as well as a seven-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit.

Standard safety kit for the Civic includes six airbags, front parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, EBD, brake assist, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a reverse camera. Variant-specific add-ons include LaneWatch for the 1.5 TC and 1.5 TC-P, with the latter also gaining the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance systems.

The Civic now becomes the third locally-assembled (CKD) Honda model to get the suite after the CR-V and Accord (introduced with the ninth-gen; the tenth-gen was recently launched), with components available being Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow (LSF), Forward Collision Warning (FCW), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Lane Departure Warning (LDW) and Auto High-Beam (AHB).

When you’re finished watching Matthew take you on a tour of the new Civic, do check out our review of the refreshed C-segment sedan as well as our launch report. You can also compared the new Civic’s specifications with its rivals at CarBase.my.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC-P facelift