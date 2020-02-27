In Cars, Honda, Local News, Videos, Walk-Around Videos / By Danny Tan / 27 February 2020 10:51 am / 9 comments

Yesterday saw the launch of the all-new 2020 Honda Accord. The tenth-generation D-segment sedan is locally assembled at Honda Malaysia’s Melaka plant and is priced at RM185,900 on-the-road without insurance for the 1.5 TC. The range topping 1.5 TC-P goes for RM195,900.

It’s clear that this Accord is an all new model, a big departure from the previous car. It’s change everywhere, starting from the fastback style profile and short rear deck.

The not-so-three-box shape appears long and sleek, but the new Accord, at 4,901 mm, is actually 34 mm shorter. It’s 12 mm wider though, and the roofline is 15 mm lower than before. The 2,830 mm wheelbase has grown by a significant 55 mm, and you can see for yourself how roomy the rear quarters is in the video above.

More change under the hood, where the Accord goes the downsized turbo route like the Civic and CR-V. The 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo is in the highest state of tune that we’ve seen so far here, with 201 PS at 5,500 rpm and 260 Nm of torque from 1,600 to 5,000 rpm. Paired to a CVT, the Accord does 0-100 km/h in nine seconds (9.1s for the heavier TC-P) and top speed is 190 km/h.

Our Accord isn’t just more powerful than our Civic (173 PS/220 Nm) and CR-V (193 PS/243 Nm), but it has 11 PS/17 Nm more than the Thailand and Indonesian versions, which are rated at 190 PS/243 Nm.

Moving on to kit, the Accord gets full LED lighting front and rear, 17- or 18-inch (1.5 TC-P) alloys, keyless entry and push start (with remote engine start), front and rear parking sensors, a multi-angle reverse camera, plus an 8.0 inch factory head unit with 10 speakers, a subwoofer and Android Auto/Apple CarPlay support.

Also in are dual-zone climate control, a 7.0 inch digital instrument cluster, leather and powered front seats (eight-way driver with memory, four-way passenger). Six airbags across the board.

The 1.5 TC-P adds on the Honda Sensing suite of driver assist systems, which includes Lane Departure Warning (LDW), Lane Keeping Assist System (LKAS), Road Departure Mitigation (RDM), Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS), Forward Collision Warning (FCW) and Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC) with Low Speed Follow (LSF) function. The outgoing top Accord had Honda Sensing as well, but LSF is new here.

Acronyms aside, the range-topper also benefits from Honda LaneWatch (left side rear view camera), a 360-degree parking camera, Cross Traffic Monitor, Smart Parking Assist System with rear Brake Assist and a tyre deflation warning system. As usual, one can also tick a Modulo package and other optional accessories.

