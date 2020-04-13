In Cars, Honda, International News / By Gerard Lye / 13 April 2020 6:22 pm / 7 comments

The fifth-generation Honda City first made its debut in Thailand in November last year and is set to go on sale in India soon, according to a report by Autocar India. The posting also includes a leaked brochure of the model, detailing some of the equipment that will be made available to customers in the market.

Seen here is the City in the top-spec ZX variant, which is one of three that will be offered there, with the other two being the mid-range VX and base V. Based on the brochure, the ZX will come with full-LED headlamps and taillights, an electric powered sunroof, leather upholstery, soft-touch materials on the dashboard, and a seven-inch full-colour multi-info instrument cluster display, which is placed beside an analogue speedometer.

For infotainment, there’s an eight-inch touchscreen system that is compatible with Alexa Remote, as well as providing Android Auto and Apple CarPlay support. The Indian-spec City will also have app-based connectivity in the form of Honda Connect, which uses a telematics control unit to remotely share the car status details.

On the safety front, the ZX is equipped with six airbags, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA) with Agile Handling Assist (AHA), traction control, a tyre pressure monitoring system, Hill Start Assist (HSA), and a reverse camera.

One interesting bit of kit also listed is Honda’s LaneWatch system that is present on larger models like the Civic and Accord. The system features a camera on the passenger-side wing mirror that relays a feed to the centre screen, providing drivers with a better view of the left side of the vehicle.

Currently, LaneWatch isn’t offered for the City sold in Thailand, not even in its range-topping RS variant. However, the system was mentioned previously in ASEAN NCAP’s safety report for the model, where it pointed out that the City will be available with a blind spot visualisation system on selected variants in certain markets.

The brochure did not state what engines will power the new City in India, but an earlier report revealed that the sedan will miss out on the 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder petrol unit found on Thailand-spec City models. Instead, the Indian-spec City will be offered with 1.5 litre petrol and diesel mills, the former being an i-VTEC unit with 121 PS and two transmission options (manual and CVT).

As for the oil burner, it is the familiar i-DTEC turbodiesel used in the previous-generation City, albeit upgraded to join the i-VTEC in meeting the BS-VI, or Bharat 6, India’s emissions standard. It is also said the diesel engine not be paired exclusively with a manual transmission, and will come with a CVT as an option as well.

GALLERY: 2020 Honda City Turbo SV (Thailand-spec)