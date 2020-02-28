The 2020 Honda Civic was officially introduced on Wednesday, and three variants of the locally-assembled model are available namely a base 1.8 S, a mid-spec 1.5 TC and range-topping 1.5 TC-P, at prices ranging from RM113,600 to RM139,600.
The styling revisions for the tenth-gen FC are pretty minimal. There’s a new front bumper, which integrates the black trim into a single piece running across the width of the unit, as well as a new rear bumper garnish. The range-topping 1.5 TC-P also gets a new piano black “wing” on the grille and a boot spoiler, as well as a new 18-inch alloy wheel.
No mechanical changes, including that of the powertrain/drivetrain combo. A normally-aspirated 1.8 litre SOHC four-pot offering 141 PS and 174 Nm powers the 1.8 S, while the two 1.5 variants feature the familiar L15B7 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine, which continues to offer 173 PS and 220 Nm. Both engine choices are paired with an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), which drives the front wheels.
New equipment being introduced with the facelift include front parking sensors, automatic wipers, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats (previously, a fixed bench), while the seven-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit now features a rotary on/off and volume control knob as well as physical function buttons.
The 1.5 TC now comes equipped with LED headlamps and fog lamps (previously, halogen units) as well as LaneWatch, while the 1.5 TC-P now features the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance systems. Standard safety kit for the Civic includes six airbags, front parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, EBD, brake assist, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a reverse camera.
Five colours are available for the Civic facelift – Lunar Silver Metallic, White Orchid Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and a new shade, Passion Red Pearl.
For more info on the Civic facelift, check out our review of the refreshed C-segment sedan and compare the new Civic’s specifications against its rivals on CarBase.my, but for now, here’s the spec-by-spec breakdown of the three variants:
2020 Honda Civic 1.8 S facelift – RM113,600
Gets as standard:
Mechanicals
- 1.8 litre i-VTEC normally-aspirated engine
- 141 PS (139 hp) at 6,500 rpm, 174 Nm at 4,300 rpm
- Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT)
- Electronic parking brake
- Electric power steering (EPS) with 5.7 metre turning radius
- MacPherson struts (front), multi-link (rear)
- Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)
- 1,251 kg kerb weight
- Boot capacity of 519 litres
- 0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds
- 200 km/h top speed
Exterior
- Halogen headlights with automatic on/off function
- LED daytime running lights
- Halogen front fog lamps
- Automatic rain-sensing wipers
- Body-coloured door handles
- 16-inch alloy wheels with 215/55 profile tyres
Interior
- Three-spoke leather steering wheel
- Black fabric seats
- Eight-way power adjustable driver seat
- Full-colour LCD instrument meter
- Single-zone automatic air-conditioning with touch panel controls and rear vents
- Cruise control
- Econ fuel-saving mode button
- Smart entry and push-start ignition
- Remote engine start
- Walk-away door lock
- 60:40 split-folding rear seats
- Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rotary on/off and volume control knob and soft-touch function buttons, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, smartphone connectivity, HDMI port
- Eight speakers
- Two USB ports
- 16-inch spare wheel
Safety
- Six airbags (front, side and side curtain)
- Rear seat Isofix child seat anchors with top tethers
- Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)
- Agile Handle Assist (AHA)
- Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)
- Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)
- Auto brake hold
- Brake Assist
- Hill Start Assist
- Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)
- Front and rear parking sensors
- Multi-angle reverse camera
2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC facelift – RM129,600
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine
- 173 PS (171 hp) at 5,500 rpm, 220 Nm at 1,700 to 5,500 rpm
- 1,314 kg kerb weight
- 0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds
Exterior
- LED headlights
- LED front fog lights
- Chrome-finish door handles
- 17-inch alloy wheels with 215/50 profile tyres
Interior
- Black leather seats
- Dual-zone automatic air-conditioning with touch controls and rear vents
- Paddle shifters
- Premium interior garnish
- Auto dimming rear-view mirror
Safety
- Honda LaneWatch camera system
2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC-P facelift – RM139,600
Adds on:
Mechanicals
- 1,327 kg kerb weight
- Electric power steering (EPS) with 5.9 metre turning radius
Exterior
- Trunk spoiler (rear wing)
- 18-inch alloy wheels with 235/40 profile tyres
Interior
- 17-inch spare wheel
Safety
- Honda Sensing suite of safety/driver assistance systems, consisting of:
Forward Collision Warning (FCW)
Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)
Lane Departure Warning (LDW)
Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)
Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)
Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)
Low Speed Follow (LSF)
Auto High-Beam (AHB)
GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC-P facelift
GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC facelift with Modulo accessories package
GALLERY: 2020 Honda Civic 1.8 S facelift
