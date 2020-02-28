In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Anthony Lim / 28 February 2020 6:28 pm / 8 comments

The 2020 Honda Civic was officially introduced on Wednesday, and three variants of the locally-assembled model are available namely a base 1.8 S, a mid-spec 1.5 TC and range-topping 1.5 TC-P, at prices ranging from RM113,600 to RM139,600.

The styling revisions for the tenth-gen FC are pretty minimal. There’s a new front bumper, which integrates the black trim into a single piece running across the width of the unit, as well as a new rear bumper garnish. The range-topping 1.5 TC-P also gets a new piano black “wing” on the grille and a boot spoiler, as well as a new 18-inch alloy wheel.

No mechanical changes, including that of the powertrain/drivetrain combo. A normally-aspirated 1.8 litre SOHC four-pot offering 141 PS and 174 Nm powers the 1.8 S, while the two 1.5 variants feature the familiar L15B7 1.5 litre VTEC Turbo four-cylinder engine, which continues to offer 173 PS and 220 Nm. Both engine choices are paired with an Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT), which drives the front wheels.

New equipment being introduced with the facelift include front parking sensors, automatic wipers, and 60:40 split-folding rear seats (previously, a fixed bench), while the seven-inch Advanced Display Audio head unit now features a rotary on/off and volume control knob as well as physical function buttons.

The 1.5 TC now comes equipped with LED headlamps and fog lamps (previously, halogen units) as well as LaneWatch, while the 1.5 TC-P now features the Honda Sensing suite of safety and driver assistance systems. Standard safety kit for the Civic includes six airbags, front parking sensors, Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA), ABS, EBD, brake assist, Emergency Stop Signal (ESS), Hill Start Assist (HSA) and a reverse camera.

Five colours are available for the Civic facelift – Lunar Silver Metallic, White Orchid Pearl, Modern Steel Metallic, Crystal Black Pearl and a new shade, Passion Red Pearl.

2020 Honda Civic 1.8 S facelift – RM113,600

Gets as standard:

Mechanicals

1.8 litre i-VTEC normally-aspirated engine

141 PS (139 hp) at 6,500 rpm, 174 Nm at 4,300 rpm

Earth Dreams continuously variable transmission (CVT)

Electronic parking brake

Electric power steering (EPS) with 5.7 metre turning radius

MacPherson struts (front), multi-link (rear)

Ventilated brake discs (front), solid discs (rear)

1,251 kg kerb weight

Boot capacity of 519 litres

0-100 km/h in 10.4 seconds

200 km/h top speed

Exterior

Halogen headlights with automatic on/off function

LED daytime running lights

Halogen front fog lamps

Automatic rain-sensing wipers

Body-coloured door handles

16-inch alloy wheels with 215/55 profile tyres

Interior

Three-spoke leather steering wheel

Black fabric seats

Eight-way power adjustable driver seat

Full-colour LCD instrument meter

Single-zone automatic air-conditioning with touch panel controls and rear vents

Cruise control

Econ fuel-saving mode button

Smart entry and push-start ignition

Remote engine start

Walk-away door lock

60:40 split-folding rear seats

Seven-inch touchscreen infotainment system with rotary on/off and volume control knob and soft-touch function buttons, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support, smartphone connectivity, HDMI port

Eight speakers

Two USB ports

16-inch spare wheel

Safety

Six airbags (front, side and side curtain)

Rear seat Isofix child seat anchors with top tethers

Vehicle Stability Assist (VSA)

Agile Handle Assist (AHA)

Anti-Lock Braking System (ABS)

Electronic Brake-Force Distribution (EBD)

Auto brake hold

Brake Assist

Hill Start Assist

Emergency Stop Signal (ESS)

Front and rear parking sensors

Multi-angle reverse camera

2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC facelift – RM129,600

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1.5 litre DOHC VTEC Turbo engine

173 PS (171 hp) at 5,500 rpm, 220 Nm at 1,700 to 5,500 rpm

1,314 kg kerb weight

0-100 km/h in 8.2 seconds

Exterior

LED headlights

LED front fog lights

Chrome-finish door handles

17-inch alloy wheels with 215/50 profile tyres

Interior

Black leather seats

Dual-zone automatic air-conditioning with touch controls and rear vents

Paddle shifters

Premium interior garnish

Auto dimming rear-view mirror

Safety

Honda LaneWatch camera system

2020 Honda Civic 1.5 TC-P facelift – RM139,600

Adds on:

Mechanicals

1,327 kg kerb weight

Electric power steering (EPS) with 5.9 metre turning radius

Exterior

Trunk spoiler (rear wing)

18-inch alloy wheels with 235/40 profile tyres

Interior

17-inch spare wheel

Safety

Honda Sensing suite of safety/driver assistance systems, consisting of: Forward Collision Warning (FCW)

Collision Mitigation Braking System (CMBS)

Lane Departure Warning (LDW)

Lane Keep Assist System (LKAS)

Road Departure Mitigation (RDM)

Adaptive Cruise Control (ACC)

Low Speed Follow (LSF)

Auto High-Beam (AHB)

