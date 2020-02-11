The 2020 Honda City has made its first appearance in Malaysia – spyshots of a camouflaged mule undergoing localised road trials on the Federal Highway in Kuala Lumpur have emerged on The Ajerul‘s Facebook page. Before you get too excited, the car’s market debut is expected to be some time away, possibly late in the year.
The fifth-gen City made its world debut last November, and in Thailand will go on sale with only one engine option, a 1.0 litre turbocharged three-cylinder VTEC mill offering 122 PS at 5,500 rpm and 173 Nm of torque from 2,000 to 4,500 rpm. This is paired with a continuously variable transmission (CVT) with seven virtual speeds.
Dimension-wise, the new City is 113 mm longer (4,553 mm) and 53 mm wider (1,748 mm) than its predecessor, but gets a 10 mm decrease in height (1,467 mm) and a wheelbase that is 11 mm shorter (2,589 mm). Despite the shorter wheelbase, there’s actually more leg room and knee clearance, thanks to the reprofiled rear seats.
The cabin features an entirely new dashboard design, with slight hints of the new Jazz (not such a bad thing, really). There’s an off-centred infotainment display, vertical-style air vents, new steering wheel design with a smaller centre boss, as well as a generally tidier cockpit that’s more pleasant to the eyes.
In Thailand, the City is available in four variants (Grade S, V, SV and RS), with prices ranging from 579,500 baht (RM76,940) for the entry-level S to 739,000 baht (RM98,100) for the range-topping RS.
GALLERY: 2020 Honda City 1.0L Turbo RS, Thailand-spec
Comments
People will no rather buy Honda because of quality and aftersales is very cheapskate. This City Turbo definitely no AEB, no land departure warning, no blind spot monitor and etc. Rather buy other b segment car that has more safety features and more reliable
(Like) Vios and Almera 2020
(Dislike) City Turbo
Enjoy honda cvt gearbox. But will be short term, because there are too many problems of using cvt gearbox, feels jerking. And ask you to pay more costlier
Habis lah Vios. Long live the King (Beng) of B segment
Dunt buy white, gets dirty easily, dunt buy black, cuz it absorbs heat and becomes very hot
New honda city is more mature and sophisticated outside and inside than ever before. Leaving its competition behind
Looks very uninspiring and dugong. Unlike Vios and new Almera
So, thailand production had issue and recalled and halted delivery. Continue testing at other country, in this case Malaysia.
Mmmm.. interesting.
Wow. why new cars now all getting bigger and bigger? The new city is even longer than previous 9th Gen Civic (4525mm) and almost similar width. About C segment size now.
In 2017
Honda CRV 1.5 TCP – RM164K
Mazda CX-5 2.2 – RM167K
In 2020
Honda CRV 1.5 TCP – RM109K
Mazda CX-5 2.2 – RM135K
Honda always low RV
Honda always copying from other car design. Sack honda designer
this honda city will sell more than bezza and saga. just top up a few hundred a month, you can have a car that’s faster and better quality.
DRB Honda always never improve and will ruin Honda branding
– Need to redesign City. Everything looks same and nothing to be excited about
– City is still unsafe car. Less sleeker, less safety and less favourable for Malaysian
– service and quality is also very unsafe
No one bother to buy honda already la…new gen City still looks toooooo outdatedddd!!
Good news! Can’t wait to upgrade from my God car Myvi 1.5 Manual to this so that I can tapau more GTRs and BMWs on the road with High Beam LED while still returning 20km per litre fuel on RON 95 ProDrive… :-/
With this car, many will not buy this city. honda marketing team and management are just too greedy and arrogant.
Very crap car. Next please
My civic always problem but sell off like faulty part plus for some Honda models. EPS (Electonic Power Steering) got problem. Also when I drive at the low speed, I heard that there is a crackling noise from Drive Shaft and also Relay on/off for more than 10 times in 1 second which gives problem. Therefore, as I went in to the Honda showroom, Honda people didn’t greet me. This shows that Honda Customer Care is very terrible as well. This is actually why Malaysian is cheated by Honda Malaysia.
baby G20, time for some genting drive
2 things guaranteed to happen if this Honda City is launched in Malaysia:
1) Price hike (excuses given: weak ringgit, limited parts due to factory closure, etc)
2) Spec “K” (kosong of safety feature, limited ICE components and low quality trims). Other countries however get better spec for their cars.
Honda fan bois, surely die-die-will-support while other smart buyers will shop for better deal.
ugly car
Despite the shorter wheelbase and height, there’s actually more leg room and knee clearance, thanks to the reprofiled rear seats.
Means the car seats height are lowered ( reprofile) compare to the car seat of current model .
So hips support will be decreased slightly and not good for long distance drive right??
Look Ah Beng
Please don’t recall after lunching