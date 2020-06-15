Honda Malaysia has announced its updated price list following the government’s announcement to drop the sales tax (SST) for cars, which sees a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models until the end of the year.
The new prices will remain in effect from now until December 31, 2020, and as you can see, there are savings across the entire Honda line-up sold in the country. For instance, the Jazz range is now up to RM3,755.46 (or 4.23%) cheaper than before, depending on the variant you go for. Similarly, the City is now up to RM4,100.27 (or 4.37%) less as a result of the reduction in SST.
Other popular models like Civic and HR-V are also more affordable, with price reductions as much as RM4,966 (or 3.55%) for the C-segment sedan and up to RM6,245.46 (or 4.99%) in the case of the compact crossover.
Meanwhile, the CR-V, which is available in four variants, sees the most savings with the range-topping 1.5 TC-P 2WD variant that is now RM7,470.63 (or 4.24%) cheaper. The recently facelifted BR-V also benefits from the sales tax drop, with prices dropping by as much as RM3,507 (or 3.61%).
The company’s D-segment offering, the Accord, sees a more significant price reduction of up to RM8,545.63 (or 4.35%), while the Odyssey, which is fully imported from Japan, is RM9,502.47 (or 3.67%) cheaper for the sole 2.4 EXV variant. It’s also notable that drop in sales tax also affects the White Orchid Pearl paint finish that previously replaces Tafetta White for models with the option. Additionally, the hybrid models are not listed in the updated price list.
Comments
Hrv is still the best smaller HRV that is hard to beat
How about Hybrid model? No discount?
Best time to clear all honda stocks before new uglier honda arrival comes in
(Like) Current City, Current HRV and Current Jazz
(Dislike) New City Turbo, New HRV and New City Hatchback
Topkek Honda only gip 50% SST diskaun, and telan the rest 50% from SST holiday.
How come BRV CKD (-100% SST) has same diskaun % as Odyssey CBU (-50% SST), what da heck?!
Fuuyoh! Honda to overtake Proton sales again,
LOL keep on dreaming Honda salesboy
Cheap is meaningless if the car is poor quality and poor quality control. Consider carefully before your purchase, ya?
Ppl buy honda since it is cheap that exempted from sst and they have no other choices
Where are the hybrid models?
why only 5%, abah said 10%… honda d power of perasan good cars
Honda has good cars/suv/mpv etc., but the quality for assembly is the main problem. Not only from Alor Gajah, Melaka, but worldwide problem. Try search from Youtube, u will know what i mean.
Where are the Hybrid models? Discontinued?
Nothing so proud. But, young buyers have no choice so will buy honda because price is low
Budget – HRV RS
No Budget – CX30 HIGH or CX5 (CBU)
Persona 1.6 price rm42.6k reduction rm0.5k,
Myvi 1.5 cc price rm50.3k-reduction rm1.8k,
Honda Jazz 1.5 cc price rm75.3k reduction rm2.8k,
Toyota Vios price rm77.2k reduction only rm1.1k..
Malaysia tax system screwed up…Who actually pays more tax?
honda civic is the best value for all. powerful and yet classy.