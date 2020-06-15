In Cars, Honda, Local News / By Gerard Lye / 15 June 2020 12:36 pm / 17 comments

Honda Malaysia has announced its updated price list following the government’s announcement to drop the sales tax (SST) for cars, which sees a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models until the end of the year.

The new prices will remain in effect from now until December 31, 2020, and as you can see, there are savings across the entire Honda line-up sold in the country. For instance, the Jazz range is now up to RM3,755.46 (or 4.23%) cheaper than before, depending on the variant you go for. Similarly, the City is now up to RM4,100.27 (or 4.37%) less as a result of the reduction in SST.

Other popular models like Civic and HR-V are also more affordable, with price reductions as much as RM4,966 (or 3.55%) for the C-segment sedan and up to RM6,245.46 (or 4.99%) in the case of the compact crossover.

Click to enlarge

Meanwhile, the CR-V, which is available in four variants, sees the most savings with the range-topping 1.5 TC-P 2WD variant that is now RM7,470.63 (or 4.24%) cheaper. The recently facelifted BR-V also benefits from the sales tax drop, with prices dropping by as much as RM3,507 (or 3.61%).

The company’s D-segment offering, the Accord, sees a more significant price reduction of up to RM8,545.63 (or 4.35%), while the Odyssey, which is fully imported from Japan, is RM9,502.47 (or 3.67%) cheaper for the sole 2.4 EXV variant. It’s also notable that drop in sales tax also affects the White Orchid Pearl paint finish that previously replaces Tafetta White for models with the option. Additionally, the hybrid models are not listed in the updated price list.