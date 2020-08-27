In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Gerard Lye / 27 August 2020 6:34 pm / 0 comments

MINI Malaysia has released a new and updated price list, which now covers a few more models. These include the 3 Door Cooper SE and John Cooper Works GP, both of which were launched recently, as well as the Cooper S Convertible Sidewalk Edition and 2019 model year Countryman variants.

As before, these prices will remain in effect until December 31, 2020, and take into account the government’s reduction of sales tax (SST) for cars, which sees a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models.

Compared to the earlier price list, there doesn’t appear to be a lot different in terms of figures. Starting with the 3 Door, the Cooper S goes from goes from RM249,888 to RM240,777, a drop of RM9,111 or 3.65%. The 3 Door John Cooper Works has been reduced from RM313,888 to RM302,831, a reduction of RM11,057 or 3.52%.

The new John Cooper Works GP is as per what was written in our original launch story, and remains the most expensive MINI you can buy. With SST, the hot hatch is priced at RM388,888, but drops to RM377,471 with the rebate. Similarly, the all-electric Cooper SE goes for RM218,381 sans SST, down from RM225,888.

Click to enlarge

Progressing down the list, the Convertible, 5 Door and Clubman see no changes, and that includes the Sidewalk Edition launched in July that goes for RM285,899 without SST, instead of RM295,888.

On the Countryman, you’ll notice the 2019 model year Pure and Sport variants and their 2020 model year equivalents are the same in terms of price with SST. However, after discounting for SST rebates, the 2019 MY variants cost more than the 2020 MY variants, which we’re told is due to the change in transmission – eight-speed auto to seven-speed DCT – requiring a different sales tax exemption calculation applied to both model years.

Previously, the 2019 model year Pure and Sport variants weren’t listed, and the same can be said of the Cooper S E All4 plug-in hybrid with the Wired package, which goes for RM258,870, down by RM10,018 or 3.73% from the SST-inclusive price of RM268,888.