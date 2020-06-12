In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Mick Chan / 12 June 2020 6:34 pm / 0 comments

MINI Malaysia has updated its price list in line with the Malaysian government’s announcement for the reduction of sales tax (SST) for cars through the 100% sales tax exemption for locally-assembled (CKD) vehicles, and a 50% sales tax reduction for fully imported (CBU) units until the end of 2020.

These tax incentives come under the Penjana objective which aims to propel businesses and stimulate the economy as the country goes through the pandemic recovery period, says MINI Malaysia. The price revisions apply to the MINI range in Malaysia for vehicles registered from June 15, 2020 until December 31, 2020.

Going by each model, the MINI 3 Door Cooper S goes from RM249,888 to RM240,777.56, a drop of RM9,110.44 or 3.65%. The 3 Door John Cooper Works has been reduced from RM313,888 to RM302,831.50, a reduction of RM11,056.50 or 3.52%.

Meanwhile, the Cooper S Convertible has been reduced from RM278,888 to RM269,899.47, representing a RM9,988.53 drop or down by 3.57%. The 5 Door Cooper S goes from RM259,888 to RM250,506.94, down by RM9,381.06 or 3.61%.

For the Clubman range, the Cooper S has been reduced from RM298,888 to RM287,725.61, which is a drop of RM11,162.39 or 3.73%. The Clubman John Cooper Works sees a reduction from RM358,888 to RM345,497.82, down RM13,390.18 or 3.73%.

The Countryman Pure sees a drop from RM228,888 to RM220,741.14, a reduction of RM8,146.86 or 3.56%, while the Countryman Sports is reduced from RM248,888 to RM239,280.38, a reduction of RM9,607.62 or 3.86%. The Countryman Blackheath edition is reduced by the same ringgit amount from RM253,888 to RM244,280.38, or a drop of 3.78%. Rounding up the MINI range is the Countryman John Cooper Works, which has been reduced from RM378,888 to RM364,890.83, a drop of RM13,997.17 or 3.69%.