19 May 2020

The MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition brings the darkened aesthetic to the otherwise cheery exterior styling that is typical of the BMW-owned British brand, and like the name suggests, you can have it in any colour as long as it’s Midnight Black. The limited-edition variant is capped at a run of 48 units, and priced at RM253,888 on-the-road without insurance.

The Cooper S variant of the Countryman forms the basis of the limited-run Blackheath Edition, which means the 2.0 litre TwinPower Turbo 2.0 litre, turbocharged petrol engine is used here, producing 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque. These outputs are sent to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission, and in this trim the Blackheath Edition does 0-100 km/h in 7.5 seconds and a top speed of 225 km/h.

Identifying the Blackheath Edition from the standard Countryman Cooper S are model-specific cues including Brushed Aluminium (matte silver) bonnet stripes, while Piano Black trim is used for the headlamp and tail lamps, front grille, door handles, front and rear emblems and the Countryman badge on the tailgate.

Certain exterior parts are also taken from the Countryman John Cooper Works variant, employing the higher-performance model’s 19-inch Circuit Spoke wheels and John Cooper Works Aerodynamic bodykit. Complementing the exterior kit is more of the dark theme on the inside, with sports seats trimmed in Carbon Black Cross Punch leather upholstery, joined in the interior by an anthracite headliner.

Piano black trim also features on the inside, while some added visual vibrance in the cabin comes courtesy of ambient lighting that offers a selection of 12 colours, which can be selected from a toggle on the dashboard. Audio is piped through a 12-speaker, 360-watt Harman Kardon audio setup Apple mobile devices are supported for connectivity via Apple CarPlay, which voice control via MINI and Siri systems.

Safety kit on the Blackheath Edition includes stability control, traction control, dynamic brake lights, ABS with EBD, electronic differential lock control, pull-away assistant, attention assist, rear view camera, run-flat tyres and flat tyre indicator, along with front and side airbags as well as head airbags for the four outer occupants and ISOFIX child seat anchors in the rear passenger seats.

For the price of admission, the MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition is covered by a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty that also includes five years of roadside assistance, as well as free scheduled servicing for four years or 60,000 km.