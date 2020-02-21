In Cars, Local News, MINI / By Mick Chan / 21 February 2020 12:02 pm / 0 comments

Are you a fan of the darkened aesthetic on cars? MINI Malaysia has released the Countryman Blackheath Edition which brings just that, priced at RM253,888 on-the-road without insurance in Peninsular Malaysia, and RM256,842.50 on-the-road without insurance in East Malaysia. Pricing includes an excise duty reduction from the government-approved EEV (energy efficient vehicle) incentive of RM17,571, according to MINI.

Limited to 48 units, the Countryman Blackheath Edition uses the Cooper S specification level as a base, which means the application of the 2.0 litre TwinPower Turbo engine which produces 192 hp and 280 Nm of torque, channeled to the front wheels via a seven-speed dual-clutch automatic transmission.

In this guise, the MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition is rated for a 0-100 km/h sprint in 7.5 seconds, and onwards to a top speed of 225 km/h. Fuel consumption is rated at 6.6 litres per 100 km, and CO2 emissions at 151 g/km. This is aided by the Mid and Green driving modes, which de-couples the drivetrain for coasting in order to maximise fuel efficiency.

Available solely in Midnight Black exterior paint, identifying cues on the Blackheath Edition are a set of blacked-out design elements such as Brushed Aluminium (matte silver) bonnet stripes, with Piano Black trim for the headlamps and tail lamps, front grille, door handles, front and rear emblems as well as the Countryman tailgate badge.

The Countryman Blackheath Edition also draws cues from the John Cooper Works variant launched in Malaysia last year, using that 306 hp model’s 19-inch Circuit Spoke alloy wheels and the John Cooper Works Aerodynamic bodykit.

Inside, the interior of the Countryman Blackheath Edition gets an anthracite headliner and sports seats trimmed in Carbon Black Cross Punch leather upholstery. Piano black intrior trim pieces join the set, while interior ambient lighting offers the driver a total of 12 colours, which can be selected from a toggle on the dashboard.

Interior equipment on this limited-run model includes a 12-speaker, 360-watt Harman Kardon sound system, while mobile device connectivity for Apple devices is supported by Apple CarPlay, with voice control supported by MINI and Siri systems. Infotainment comes courtesy of an 8.8-inch touchscreen display which can also be accessed via voice control or the centre console.

On the safety front, the Countryman Blackheath Edition gets stability control, traction control, dynamic brake lights, ABS with EBD, electronic differential lock control, pull-away assistant, attention assist, rear view camera, run-flat tyres and flat tyre indicator, front and side airbags as well as head airbags for the four outer occupants and ISOFIX child seat anchors in the rear passenger seats.

Also included for the Countryman Blackheath Edition is the 4G-connected MINI Connected setup, as well as Intelligent Emergency Call and MINI TeleServices. Meanwhile, the latest update of the MINI Connected mobile app integrates the Concierge Service, Apple CarPlay and MINI Online services. MINI Remote Services offers vehicular information on the user’s mobile device, such as vehicle location, fuel level and other vehicle status details.

Buyers of the MINI Countryman Blackheath Edition get a four-year, unlimited mileage warranty with free scheduled servicing for four years or 60,000 km, along with five years of roadside assistance.