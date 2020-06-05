In his short-term economic recovery plan speech earlier this evening, prime minister Tan Sri Muhyiddin Yassin announced a host of measures to stimulate the country’s economy, which has been adversely affected by the Covid-19 pandemic. For the automotive sector, these involve measures aimed at boosting new car sales to keep the industry moving.
The relief measures that were announced are a 100% sales tax exemption on locally-assembled (CKD) models and 50% on fully-imported (CBU) models, starting from June 15 until December 31, 2020.
The current sales tax rate under the sales and services tax (SST) for both CKD and CBU passenger vehicles is 10%, so for CKD this will mean the complete removal of the 10% rate on all locally-assembled cars for the period, while for CBU it will be halved to 5%.
As such, expect car prices to go down in the same way as it was when the 6% goods and services tax (GST), which was introduced on April 1, 2015 was abolished in June 2018. The result was a three-month “tax holiday” (until SST was reintroduced in September 2018) in which there was zero sales tax imposed on all new car sales. Of course, CKD vehicles will benefit more from this round of the tax holiday.
Seeing as the announcement was made just this evening, price revisions will only come about from next week on. We don’t know by exactly how much car prices will change, given that there are a few variables and differences since 2018, but our follow-up story provides a rough indicator of what to expect.
Comments
So tax holiday again!!!!
Is now to book Proton X70, 10% discount. Pheww
I feel like this sales tax exemption should be only applied to energy efficient vehicles.
may I know what is CBU tax rate in Malaysia ?
It’s a sales tax which is 10% regardless CBU or CKD. CKD will be 10% cheaper while CBU is 5%.
cbu.. between 75 and 105% for excise duty. and 10% for sales tax.
Jangan lupa motorsikal CKD :)
while for CBU it will be halved—> half
Halved is correct
Good for new car sales but not so good for used car dealers.
2nd hand car dealers are mostly crooks. Know how to low ball car sellers & cheat car buyers. When I sold my car they point out this & that trying to justify lowering the selling price, until I got fair feedback & fair price from a professional used car retailer. Waste my time going to these ahpek towkays.
Used car dealers are the devils reincarnated. No pity whatsoever for them. Only buy used from a private seller. There is no added value to getting one from a dealer.
Removing the 10% sales tax will mean roughly 5% drop in actual selling price won’t it? I think the sales tax is applied to the pre-excise duty price
Many Malaysians are struggling to put food on the table. Banks are giving moratorium on car loans until September. How would making cars cheaper help Malaysians? Only the rich will benefit from the sales tax holiday and deductions.
that’s why it call porgram rangsang ekonomi. the purpose is to encourage those who can spend, spend now. So economy recover.
Ali bought new cars from Ahcai, then Ahcai got revenue to pay his employee Abu, Muthu & Ahbeng. Later they spend their income to buy foods & groceries and pay bills. PENJANA.
Have you seen the automotive sales number for the recent months? Yes, it’s to keep the rich car dealerships to stay afloat, but also for the thousands and thousands of employees in the industry to keep their job.
true. this tax break is meant for the rich anyway
It’s called stimulating the economy. It’s holistic. Something for all industry. We cannot think so shallow and narrow only to food on the table issue.
the percentage of rich to spend money is higher now. once they spend, money will start to roll from top to bottom. this is the main point.
Car become cheaper. Cars get sold. Car companies earn money to feed their employees. Their employees get to put food on their table for their family. Hawkers earn money. Grocery shops earn money. Rinse and repeat
lol, ingatkan Halved —-> Harvinder Singh
100% sounds so big but it’s actually only 10%
Does it apply to Recond Car?
New cars only
relax. sales tax, not duties.
Relax. Very low duties for CKD cars so the masses still get a massive price reduction from this effort.
Vehicle prices are already high in Malaysia thus this exemption should be seen as a limited-period incentive, although personally do expect much in 2020 since mind is preoccupied elsewhere.
If everyone ignores this for 6 months, will the price drop further next year :)
Ok..for x70 premium..how many % lower can get ..10% off otr price ??