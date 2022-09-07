In Local News, Public Transport / By Danny Tan / 7 September 2022 4:50 pm / 2 comments

Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced that face masks are now optional indoors, effective immediately. Masks have been optional outdoors for some time now, but now you can walk into a mall without the covering, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

However, the wearing of face masks is still compulsory if you are taking public transport, which includes trains, buses and e-hailing rides. This also includes flights, school buses and factory buses (or vans). You’re also required to mask up if you’re Covid-19 positive, or if you’re in a hospital, clinic, healthcare facility or hemodialysis centre. Remember this and always keep a mask with you.

KKM is still encouraging the use of face masks when one is in a crowded place such as the pasar malam, stadium, shopping mall or place of worship. Those who exhibit flu-like symptoms and high-risk individuals (elderly, chronic disease, low immunity, pregnant women) are also encouraged to continue wearing masks.

In addition, a premise will be entirely within their rights to choose to enforce mask-wearing if they wish to do so, so you will still need to bring a mask around in case.