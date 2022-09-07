Health minister Khairy Jamaluddin has announced that face masks are now optional indoors, effective immediately. Masks have been optional outdoors for some time now, but now you can walk into a mall without the covering, for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic started.

However, the wearing of face masks is still compulsory if you are taking public transport, which includes trains, buses and e-hailing rides. This also includes flights, school buses and factory buses (or vans). You’re also required to mask up if you’re Covid-19 positive, or if you’re in a hospital, clinic, healthcare facility or hemodialysis centre. Remember this and always keep a mask with you.

KKM is still encouraging the use of face masks when one is in a crowded place such as the pasar malam, stadium, shopping mall or place of worship. Those who exhibit flu-like symptoms and high-risk individuals (elderly, chronic disease, low immunity, pregnant women) are also encouraged to continue wearing masks.

In addition, a premise will be entirely within their rights to choose to enforce mask-wearing if they wish to do so, so you will still need to bring a mask around in case.

