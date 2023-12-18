No plans for MCO despite surge in Covid cases – KKM

Posted in Local News / By Danny Tan / December 18 2023 5:18 pm

Who else got a deja vu with KKM’s 4pm press conference on Covid-19? Newly appointed health minister Datuk Seri Dr Dzulkefly Ahmad called for a PC today to discuss about the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Malaysia, which just concluded.

Of late, everyone seems to either have contracted Covid or have been in close contact with people who are positive, and the official figures reflect the surge. According to Dr Dzul, the most recent epidemiological week, saw a 62.2% surge in Covid cases, with 28 deaths. 151 people are in ICUs nationwide and 96 require breathing assistance.

But despite the big surge, the Kuala Selangor MP says that the situation is in control and the government is not considering the reintroduction of the movement control order (MCO), a stay-at-home order a.k.a. lockdown that characterised the Covid pandemic. Those who were fearing MCO, you can now breathe easy.

Also, for now, there’s no new mask mandate or the implementation of MySejahtera scanning – remember that? However, Dr Dzul did advice the public to wear masks in crowded areas and maintain high levels of hygiene – basically, employ the precautions and habits that we learned during that period.

