In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 10 November 2020 1:55 pm / 25 comments

To scan, or not to scan, that is the question, and it seems that no one really knows. Earlier, we reported that MySejahtera scanning at the fuel pump was required before you carry out the task of refuelling, having contacted both National Security Council (MKN) and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) to get a confirmation about the matter.

Now, there are questions about whether it is really compulsory, because there are conflicting news reports over the issue. The Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) has also waded in by stating there is no need to scan if you’re refuelling, as The Star reports. Individuals only need to scan the MySejahtera app when entering the shop, toilet and surau at petrol stations.

UPDATE: (4.55pm) At his non-health press briefing earlier, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob finally cleared the air over the confusion. He said that there is no need to register or check-in when refueling if you are paying at the pump via credit card, and outlined what actions that needed registering for, and those that didn’t.

There is no need to scan the MySejahtera QR code or sign-in manually if you:

Pay for fuel with credit/debit card or an app such as Setel

Pay for fuel from outside the station’s convenience store (through the pigeonhole pay window)

Pump air in your vehicle’s tyres

Wash your car at an auto car wash (with payment made through car window)

However, you will need to scan the MySejahtera app or register manually if you:

Enter the shop to pay for fuel, purchase items or use the ATM

Use the toilet or surau

Send the car for service at the station

Wash your car at a manual car wash

This latest update supersedes all previous statements made by authorities, including the police. The headline of this story has also been edited to reflect the update.

According to PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz, the directive that has been given to them was to register details of patrons only if they enter these locations, and that there was no need to check-in when refuelling one’s vehicle.

“What we were told is that we have to have the QR code and temperature screening upon individuals entering the shops, toilet and surau. Beyond that, there is no need,” he told the publication.

“Another thing is that it is dangerous to be on your phone near the fuel pumps. So, for safety considerations, it is not practical to do that. For self-service machines and infrastructure, there is no need to scan the QR code,” he explained, adding that a petrol station owner has clarified and confirmed the matter with the CPRC.

Both MKN and CPRC personnel we spoke to in the morning did tell us the scanning for refuelling was mandatory, which led us to report on it as such. However, when pressed further in follow-up calls, they are now not able to confirm if the move is compulsory.

The issue began when police stated that checking-in using the contact tracing service is mandatory, even for refuelling. News reports quoted Bukit Aman CID deputy director DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid as saying that scanning was compulsory even if you do not enter the station’s convenience store, where the QR code is usually placed.

So, it looks as if no one really knows what the deal is at this point, and everyone will be hoping that clarity – and confirmation – will be provided by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his non-health press briefing later today.