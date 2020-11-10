To scan, or not to scan, that is the question, and it seems that no one really knows. Earlier, we reported that MySejahtera scanning at the fuel pump was required before you carry out the task of refuelling, having contacted both National Security Council (MKN) and the Crisis Preparedness and Response Centre (CPRC) to get a confirmation about the matter.
Now, there are questions about whether it is really compulsory, because there are conflicting news reports over the issue. The Petrol Dealers Association of Malaysia (PDAM) has also waded in by stating there is no need to scan if you’re refuelling, as The Star reports. Individuals only need to scan the MySejahtera app when entering the shop, toilet and surau at petrol stations.
UPDATE: (4.55pm) At his non-health press briefing earlier, senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob finally cleared the air over the confusion. He said that there is no need to register or check-in when refueling if you are paying at the pump via credit card, and outlined what actions that needed registering for, and those that didn’t.
There is no need to scan the MySejahtera QR code or sign-in manually if you:
- Pay for fuel with credit/debit card or an app such as Setel
- Pay for fuel from outside the station’s convenience store (through the pigeonhole pay window)
- Pump air in your vehicle’s tyres
- Wash your car at an auto car wash (with payment made through car window)
However, you will need to scan the MySejahtera app or register manually if you:
- Enter the shop to pay for fuel, purchase items or use the ATM
- Use the toilet or surau
- Send the car for service at the station
- Wash your car at a manual car wash
This latest update supersedes all previous statements made by authorities, including the police. The headline of this story has also been edited to reflect the update.
According to PDAM president Datuk Khairul Annuar Abdul Aziz, the directive that has been given to them was to register details of patrons only if they enter these locations, and that there was no need to check-in when refuelling one’s vehicle.
“What we were told is that we have to have the QR code and temperature screening upon individuals entering the shops, toilet and surau. Beyond that, there is no need,” he told the publication.
“Another thing is that it is dangerous to be on your phone near the fuel pumps. So, for safety considerations, it is not practical to do that. For self-service machines and infrastructure, there is no need to scan the QR code,” he explained, adding that a petrol station owner has clarified and confirmed the matter with the CPRC.
Both MKN and CPRC personnel we spoke to in the morning did tell us the scanning for refuelling was mandatory, which led us to report on it as such. However, when pressed further in follow-up calls, they are now not able to confirm if the move is compulsory.
The issue began when police stated that checking-in using the contact tracing service is mandatory, even for refuelling. News reports quoted Bukit Aman CID deputy director DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid as saying that scanning was compulsory even if you do not enter the station’s convenience store, where the QR code is usually placed.
So, it looks as if no one really knows what the deal is at this point, and everyone will be hoping that clarity – and confirmation – will be provided by senior minister Datuk Seri Ismail Sabri Yaakob in his non-health press briefing later today.
Comments
Malaysia Boleh!!!
Skrg rakyat nampak jelass aib diorang ni.. dl bukan main lantang lg carik kelemahan org… skrg diam menyepi terus. Gaji beratus riban, keje langsung goyang kaki. Susahkan rakyat jer….
Still don’t see why is there a big confusion about whether to use not MySejahtera.
Far earlier right after MCO, before the Govt came out with MySejahtera, we have seen businesses already implemented contact tracing method without using phones, just record your presence and temperature into the logbook. So for those places where phone usage is inadvisable, simply continue to use the logbook method. No matter if via MySejahtera or logbook, contact tracing is important.
Should wait for Bapa Dafi la this 4.30. If one of the three journalist ask him today.
this current govt is fuĺl on uncertainties, uturns and emergency brakings. including drift turn.
Backdoor doin backflips…. at home. Syukurr MY
Takpe. Pipul here condemns PDAM anyways. So better to belip abam Polis. Please scan the QR code.
Next, you should take your body temperature when refuelling.
Deswai uolls must do Swab Test when refuelling.
That is the reason why we need tesla to start selling in Malaysia
That is the reason why Tesla (+ other FDIs) don’t even dare to consider Malaysia.
like this small issue also cannot settle
how la like this
give me 5million, i do the thinking, settle for you all
why need to give 5 million? yala u gave others many more millions also cannot settle, 5 million to me cheap lor
go gps-geo-logical scanning la bro
change itu mysejahtera to gps-based scanning
u turn in-kambing.
Fine for using phone in Petrol station or fine for not scanning.
Have to take temperature or not?
Fast food drive through need?
flip flop selipar jepun government.
fail
Benda sempoi pn xleh nak konfem…. Yes, no, maybe? 70menteri pasola betol la tau makanje, pastu smua keje tolak kat DS hisham kesiann… saman RM1,000 jek, aq mampu.
So the guy that got summon, need to pay or not?
BABY BOOMERS,do you remember the game “kunchi kunta ” ?When u play this game now,please remember to scan,ya.,so that we can trace when someone is down with covid.
Coming back to petrol kioks.The pumps are well spaced out 6-8 feet apart.People wear masks.It is open air.The transaction takes a mere 2-3 minutes.How many people are infected ? Any data ?
In fact,4 people drinking stout at kopitiam for 5 hours,yelling out in laughter, spills more viruses and people can get covid easily than pumping petrol.
Do u need a doctorate in rocket science?
This is what happens with ministers and VIP that hasn’t pumped their own petrol in decades. Out-of-touch, out-of-mind.
On on side, need to cover the police that issue summon for the unlucky person.
On the other side, need to justify stupidity of using phone at petrol station.
Mana satu lebih penting? or rather mana satu kurang sikit malunya.
Look like these MySejahtera refuel station thread will become the second most longest thread in PT after X50 thread.
There is a requirement that one does not use the mobile phone in the petrol station for safety reason. Now some one say must scan using the mobile. What happens if it causes an explosion?
Send all PDRM command them to use HP call their boss from oil pump. Let’s C if my sejahtera can save them or not.
Transaction inside the fuel station need to scan MySejahtera, even to attend ATM machine.
If payment using card,or Setel app alone (DIY) no need to scan. Just swipe, pump, drive out. So does whoever pay at outside counter (windowed), also no need to scan.
Back to old ways, pump attendant should fill up your tank. Its gonna be ok.