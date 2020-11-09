In Local News / By Jonathan Lee / 9 November 2020 9:05 pm / 15 comments

Did you know that you have to scan a MySejahtera QR code at a petrol station before pumping fuel? Neither did we, but the Malay Mail is reporting that registering using the contact tracing service is mandatory even if you do not enter the station’s convenience store, where the QR code is usually placed.

According to the publication, which quoted China Press, the police’s deputy director of the criminal investigation department, DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, said, “If the people do not register or scan, how will the police trace them if there are Covid-19 cases in the area?”

Mior told the Chinese-language daily that petrol stations were public spaces with heavy human traffic. As such, visitors are required to wear face masks, register for contact tracing, have their temperature scanned and use hand sanitisers, he said.

The director’s comments came after a voice clip, in which a man claimed that his father was fined RM1,000 for failing to register with the MySejahtera app before filling up, went viral. So now you know.