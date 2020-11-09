Did you know that you have to scan a MySejahtera QR code at a petrol station before pumping fuel? Neither did we, but the Malay Mail is reporting that registering using the contact tracing service is mandatory even if you do not enter the station’s convenience store, where the QR code is usually placed.
According to the publication, which quoted China Press, the police’s deputy director of the criminal investigation department, DCP Datuk Mior Faridalathrash Wahid, said, “If the people do not register or scan, how will the police trace them if there are Covid-19 cases in the area?”
Mior told the Chinese-language daily that petrol stations were public spaces with heavy human traffic. As such, visitors are required to wear face masks, register for contact tracing, have their temperature scanned and use hand sanitisers, he said.
The director’s comments came after a voice clip, in which a man claimed that his father was fined RM1,000 for failing to register with the MySejahtera app before filling up, went viral. So now you know.
The fact that even PT staffers don’t know such SOP existed speaks volume about how our Menteri Telor Penyu is running his ministry like a bloody govt amateur. SOPs and guidelines are all confusing as hell. And who pays the price of such incompetence..? The RAKYAT…!!!
BTW when people are nonchalant about SOP, social distancing, sanitising & proper contact tracing, the past couple of weeks are the result; triple & quadruple digits infection on a daily basis. And who pays the price of such incompetence..? The RAKYAT…!!!
Syukur kerajaan prihatin, jaga RAKYAT. Tengkiu!
Really stupid. The QR code is usually placed on the door entrance of the petrol station. If they expect us to scan, why not put it on the petrol pump itself (unless it’s dangerous)? I really hate to bring up politics, but this government has no idea what they are doing. It’s been almost 7 months for them to figure things out, but the way things are going, it seems like they are coming up with rules and regulations as they go along with no proper planning done.
They also need to do away with all the confusing acronyms (ecmco, cmco, mco, etc) and use a more simpler system like colour or number based system.
You can’t blame the government for the incompetence of the petrol station operators. The rules set by the government is very clear. If there is person to person contact, it needs the person to scan My Sejahtera. Just because you are confused doesn’t mean the government has no idea. From DCP’s explanation they have clear answers to this matter. Even Grab/Food Panda collectors have to scan when picking up food deliveries, so the same applies to all persons who had contact.
Or would you rather be nonchalant like the state of Texas with 1 million infections just because you don’t care? Think about it.
These ‘New Requirements” are NOT the NORMAL Procedures that MOST of NOT 99.99999 % of motorist do. If there is such a DRASTIC change to the procedure of FILLING up……. THE FIRST / IMPORTANT thing to do is to EDUCATE the Petrol Stations to IMPLEMENT such “DRASTIC Procedure”.
We are JUST USERS of their PRODUCT. Who make the PROFITS. Petrol Stations ….. AS such it is their RESPONSIBILITY to EDUCATE the MOTORIST. Most MOTORIST WILL comply and follow the Procedure if “INFORMED and TOLD” to do so. Issue RM1000 summons to these “un-Informed” motorist is tantamount to ” Legalise Blackmail”.
good grief, caring govt in office decided against contesting in Batu Sapi to curb the spread of COVID.
So now i can use my mobile phone at petrol station?
Or i will not get fine as i scan the qr code but got another fine as i am using my mobile phone at petrol station……i am more confused now.
Can we use phone at petrol station?
Using HP at stations is illegal ! Purposely walk over to the station’s convenience store just to scan the app might increase my chances of getting COVID-19. Who are you police to set another new SOP ? If everyone to follow your instructions there will be explosions at the pump very soon !
MySejahtera apps hasn’t been gazetted into law yet right?
It’s a form of contact tracing. If u want to write your name at the book, knock yourself out. But if didn’t do any then 1k compound
“Visitors are required to use hand sanitizer” and to take out hp in petrol station to scan. Let’s wait and watch how many explosion cases going to happen soon.
Just create a new feature in the MySejahtera app to allow users to check in to the location they’re at by the GPS location just like Facebook app. How hard can that be for government app developers in this digital era?
This way users can safely do it in the safety of being inside their car just like how they use the Setel app to pay for fuel, and not risking explosion by using their phone outside near the pump.
I though we should not use phone when pumping petol?then how to scan?