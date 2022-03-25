In Local News / By Mick Chan / 25 March 2022 2:36 pm / 0 comments

The Malaysian government has announced that Thailand will open its land border with Malaysia beginning April 1, though the opening is for tourists only for the time being, the Malay Mail reported. For the moment, travel for daily commuters is still under discussion between the respective governments of Malaysia and Thailand, said health minister Khairy Jamaluddin.

“The Thai government is only willing to accept leisure travellers. Discussions are still underway between Malaysia and Thailand [on the matter of] daily commuters and frequent travellers. As for travellers from Thailand, the general travel protocol that Malaysia currently has in place would apply,” the heath minister said.

Only two land borders between the countries will be opened from April 1, and these are the Bukit Kayu Hitam-Sadao and the Wang Kelian-Wang Prachan borders.

Malaysia-Singapore causeway

Earlier, Thailand tourism and sports minister Phiphat Ratchakitprakarn said that Thailand is working closely with the relevant authorities to reopen all land border entry points with Malaysia by May 1, adding that his ministry will propose to the Centre for Covid-19 Situation Administration (CCSA) to reopen more entry points between the two countries, according to Malay Mail.

Yesterday, the governments of Malaysia and Singapore said in a press statement that travel across the Malaysia-Singapore causeway will resume on the same date, April 1, and fully vaccinated individuals can travel across the causeway between Malaysia and Singapore without having to undergo quarantine or testing, including pre-departure and on-arrival tests.