In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 9 December 2021 3:34 pm / 1 comment

Earlier this week, in conjunction with the “100 Aspiration Days of the Malaysia Family” celebrations, the police announced a limited time discount on unpaid summons for compoundable traffic offences, offering 80% off for these over a four-day period from December 9-12.

Originally, the police said that the offer would only be valid for payments made at the payment counter in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) during the period.

Now, the traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) has announced that motorists will be able to settle their outstanding summons at other locations, not just at KLCC, in light of potential overcrowding at the venue and to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

The department said that payment for compoundable fines can be made at all contingent and district police HQs across the country as well as through its MyBayar Saman online portal, and that the 80% discount would be valid at all payment locations and across all platforms during the four-day offer period.

The police reminded the public to adhere to Covid-19 SOPs when making their summons payment at physical locations, including wearing a face mask at all times and practising physical distancing.