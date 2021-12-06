In Bikes, Cars, Local Bike News, Local News / By Mohan K Ramanujam / 6 December 2021 6:26 pm / 0 comments

In conjunction with the “100 Aspiration Days of the Malaysia Family”, police will be giving a discount on unpaid summons. For summons issued in the Federal Territory and Putrajaya, an 80% discount is offered, while a rate of 70% applies to all other states in Malaysia.

Payment can be made at the payment counter in the Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) from December 9 to 12, operating from 9.00 a.m. to 6.00 p.m. The discount applies only to summons paid at the above location at the time and dates stated, subject to terms and conditions.

Police remind the public to adhere to Covid-19 standard operating procedures, including wearing a face mask, usage of sanitiser and practising physical distancing. The 100 Aspiration Days programme is a government initiative led by the Prime Minister’s Department involving 31 ministers, 26 ministries and 5 government agencies designed to showcase achievements of the current government after 100 days in power.