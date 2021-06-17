In Local News / By Danny Tan / 17 June 2021 11:01 am / 0 comments

The PDRM’s traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) is having a bayar saman campaign offering up to 50% discount. One can pay via PDRM’s MyBayar Saman online portal and smartphone app. The campaign starts tomorrow (June 18) and will go on for one month till July 18.

According to a statement released by JSPT chief Datuk Azisman Bin Alias today, the discount offer is for both individuals and companies. It is applicable to traffic summonses that are compoundable, including saman in the blacklist category.

However, the campaign does not cover cases mentioned in court, main offences that happened in 2021, heavy vehicle offences and exhaust modification saman. An example of the not-included summonses are those for traffic lights, emergency lane, potong queue, double line overtaking and accidents. Full list in the image above.

We are of course in a full MCO now and physical payment counters are closed. The easy way to pay is via PDRM’s online portal (mybayar.rmp.gov.my) or download the app from Google Play, the Apple App Store or Huawei’s AppGallery. The app has been updated to allow companies and business entities to register as users.