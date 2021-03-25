In Local News / By Danny Tan / 25 March 2021 12:04 pm / 0 comments

The PDRM’s traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) has come up with the MyBayar Saman online portal and smartphone app, which will allow for direct payment of summonses. It will be launched today by inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador in Bukit Aman.

According to JSPT, they’ve launched this fast and easy avenue to suit today’s trend of people shifting to online and phone transactions. The department says that on average, it has issued 5.37 million summonses a year (2016-2020) and analysis shows an increasing trend of online payment of summonses – last year, 46.7% used e-payment compared to just 18.5% in 2019. The new normal that Covid-19 brought about surely influenced the trend.

To use MyBayar Saman, you will need to go to the online portal (mybayar.rmp.gov.my) or download the app to your phone. Fill in your particulars as well as the OTP that will be sent to your phone. Then, log in, semak, and choose the summonses that you want to pay off. Choose your payment mode, hit the pay button and you’re done. The app has transaction history, too.

It sounds pretty straightforward, and if you want to try it out, PDRM is offering an introductory offer of sorts with a 50% discount on summonses paid via MyBayar Saman. The offer is from today till April 11, and terms and conditions apply.