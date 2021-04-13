In Local News / By Danny Tan / 13 April 2021 11:48 am / 0 comments

The PDRM’s traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) has announced an extension to the 50% discount for summonses paid via MyBayar Saman. The offer was supposed to be from March 25 to April 11, but the last day has been pushed forward to April 15, which is this Thursday.

The good news is that unlike previous “saman sales”, one does not have to brave the long queues at the main police stations. That’s because MyBayar Saman is a new online initiative, and the 50% discount is an introductory offer of sorts. Paying via MyBayar Saman also means skipping a third party, as you’ll be paying direct to PDRM.

To use MyBayar Saman, you will need to go to the online portal (mybayar.rmp.gov.my) or download the app from Google Play, the Apple App Store or Huawei’s AppGallery. Fill in your particulars as well as the OTP that will be sent to your phone. Then, log in, semak, and choose the summonses that you want to pay off. Choose your payment mode (FPX or credit/debit card), hit the pay button and you’re done. The app has transaction history, too.