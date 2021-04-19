In Local News, Technology / By Mick Chan / 19 April 2021 5:18 pm / 0 comments

The Royal Malaysian Police (PDRM), through the Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) will be improving the MyBayar Saman mobile app in order to further increase the collection of summonses, according to Bernama.

As of April 15, 814,622 users had registered with MyBayar Saman platform since its inception on March 25, said JSPT director Datuk Azisman Alias. “We are in the process of updating the system, among others, by introducing collections of summonses such as [with the] registration of companies and foreigners, and individual payment limits, Azisman told the news wire.

MyBayar Saman is currently the sole provider of online payment systems through which members of the public can pay for their summonses issued by the PDRM. The police have collected more than RM89 million through MyBayar Saman from 803,739 summonses issued, following the 50% discount for online payment introduced on March 25 which was available until April 15.

Click to enlarge

Offences that did not qualify for the 50% discount included running red lights, speeding, overtaking over double lines, using a mobile phone while driving and driving in the emergency lane, reported Bernama.

To use MyBayar Saman, users will need to either go to the online portal (mybayar.mp.gov.my), or download the app from Google Play, the Apple App Store or from the Huawei AppGallery.

Once your details are filled in, along with the one-time PIN sent to your phone, you’ll be able to log in, check for your summonses and choose the ones you want to pay for. Choose your payment method – FPX or credit/debit card – make the payment, and it’s done.