In Local News / By Anthony Lim / 6 April 2021 12:00 pm / 0 comments

It seems that people will pay their traffic fines if it’s made easier for them to do so. That seems to be the take following the performance of the MyBayar Saman online portal and smartphone application in its first week of operation.

The online system, which allows summonses to be paid directly in virtual fashion, was launched on March 25 by inspector-general of police Tan Sri Abdul Hamid Bador. By March 31, almost RM32 million in summons payments from 291,157 summonses had been collected through the application, according to Bukit Aman traffic investigation and enforcement department (JSPT) director Datuk Azisman Alias.

He added that a total of 487,077 users had registered with MyBayar Saman during the seven-day period, and 2,677 email complaints had also been received via the system, Berita Harian reports. “The figures show that the application has received encouraging response from the public. I hope this effort will continue to be supported by the public, who will continue to make payments through the application,” he said.

Click to enlarge

The police said the online route to settle traffic fines was chosen to suit today’s trend of people shifting to online and phone transactions. It said that on average, it issued around 5.37 million summonses a year from the period 2016 to 2020, and analysis had showed an increasing trend of online payment of summonses – last year, 46.7% used e-payment compared to just 18.5% in 2019.

To use MyBayar Saman, you simply need to go to the online portal or download the app to your phone. Fill in your particulars as well as the OTP that will be sent to your phone. Then, log in, check the details, and select the summonses that you want to pay.

Choose your payment mode (FPX or credit/debit card), hit the pay button, and you’re done. The app keeps track of all transactions made. Until April 11, the police is giving a 50% discount on summonses paid via the system, although terms and conditions apply.