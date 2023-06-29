Face masks no longer mandatory in Grab, LRT/MRT, and other public transport from July 5 2023 – KKM

In Local News / By Paul Tan / 29 June 2023 1:46 pm / 0 comments

Masks will no longer be compulsory on public transport (including e-hailing) from July 5 2023, which is Wednesday next week. In addition, the use of masks will also no longer be mandatory in hospitals on the same date. However, they remain mandatory for anyone who is Covid-19 positive.

The last mask rule update was in September 2022 during Khairy Jamaluddin’s tenure as health minister. At that time, it was decided that facemasks were no longer compulsory indoors, but were still compulsory when using public transport and e-hailing.

In addition, the quarantine period for Covid-19 positive individuals will be shortened from 7 days to 5 days.

As always, the announcement comes with an encouragement from KKM to continue to wear masks in crowded areas especially if you are a high risk individual.

Will you continue to mask up for your Grab ride after this mask rule has been relaxed? Share your thoughts in the comments.