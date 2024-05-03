2024 BYD Atto 3 in Malaysia – 1 variant only; new rear badge, 15.6-inch screen; 345 km EV range; RM150,430

Posted in BYD, Cars, Electric Cars in Malaysia, Local Car Launches, Local News / By Gerard Lye / May 3 2024 3:57 pm

Sime Darby Motors has updated the BYD Atto 3 for the 2024 model year, with changes being made to the electric vehicle’s variant line-up, design and kit list.

Starting with the variant line-up, the 2024 Atto 3 is no longer offered in Extended Range guise (previously priced at RM168,430), leaving just the sole Standard Range available at an unchanged price of RM150,430 on-the-road without insurance.

The powertrain remains the same too, with a front-mounted electric motor rated at 204 PS (201 hp or 150 kW) and 310 Nm of torque for a slightly slower 0-100 km/h time of 7.9 seconds. Powering the motor is a Blade lithium iron phosphate (LFP) battery that is good for up to 410 km of range following the NEDC standard (345 km WLTP).

For charging, the Atto 3 support a maximum AC input (Type 2) of 7 kW as well as a DC input (CCS2) of 70 kW, the latter capable of getting the battery from a 0-80% state of charge in 45 minutes. There’s also a vehicle-to-load (V2L) function to power other devices.

In terms of design changes, the Atto 3 now comes with a black fin trim piece (previously white) on the rearmost pillars, while the ‘Build Your Dreams’ script on the tailgate has been replaced with the BYD logo – this was announced by the Chinese carmaker last year.

Colour options have also been revised, with returning hues being Surf Blue, Ski White and Boulder Grey. There’s now a new Cosmos Black colour offered, but we bid farewell to Forest Green as well as Parkour Red.

On the mention of colours, the interior gets a new Black/Dark Blue theme as an alternative to Dark Blue/Light Grey (previously called Eclipse Blue/Hazy Grey). These themes are dependent on the exterior colour, with Black/Dark Blue being available with Cosmos Black or Boulder Grey, while Dark Blue/Light Grey is paired with Ski White and Surf Blue.

As for equipment changes, the Atto 3’s rotating infotainment touchscreen has been enlarged to 15.6-inch diagonally from 12.8 inches previously. Compared to the previous spec sheet, the new-for-2024 Standard Range also gains the previous Extended Range’s multi-colour ambient lighting system and wireless charging pad.

Beyond these adjustments, the rest of the 2024 Atto 3’s kit list is the same as the pre-update Standard Range and includes 17-inch alloy wheels, LED headlamps, adaptive front lights, LED taillights, a powered panoramic sunroof, a five-inch digital instrument cluster, synthetic leather upholstery, automatic air-conditioning, Android Auto (wired) and Apple CarPlay (wireless) support, a six-speaker sound system, keyless entry and start and a CN95 air filter.

2024 BYD Atto 3 spec sheet and price list; click to enlarge

Safety and driver assistance systems are six airbags plus a centre side airbag, ABS, ESC, traction control, EBD, hill descent control, front and rear parking sensors, a 360-degree camera, brake auto hold, autonomous emergency braking, front collision warning, adaptive cruise control with stop and go, rear collision warning, blind spot monitoring, door open warning and rear cross traffic alert.

Each purchase comes with a six-year, 150,000-km factory warranty and the Blade battery is covered for eight years or 160,000 km. There’s another separate warranty for the drive unit – eight years or 150,000 km for the motor, motor controller, DC assembly and electric control assembly.

Customers can also opt to purchase Standard or Plus service packages, the former priced from RM1,688 to RM4,888 with coverage of between three years or 60,000 km up to eight years or 160,000 km. The latter includes more service items and is offered in six-year, 120,000-km or eight-year, 160,000-km options priced at either RM11,688 or RM17,688.

GALLERY: 2024 BYD Atto 3 brochure

